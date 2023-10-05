Addmotor Introduces GRAOOPRO Cargo E-Bike: 500 LBS Load Capacity & 210-Mile Long Range

Breaking boundaries with Addmotor's new dual battery GRAOOPRO Cargo E-bike.

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, an innovative brand leading the industry by offering highly safe and quality electric bikes, introduced another high-performing electric cargo bike, the GRAOOPRO, with a max load capacity of 500 lbs. GRAOOPRO electric cargo bike offers long riding with 210 miles range by featuring dual battery.

GAROOPRO Debut, Up To 210+ Miles (PRNewswire)

"Addmotor has gained the trust of the people over the years by becoming one of the most reliable electric bike brands in the USA. Addmotor has focused on improving customer experiences and developing new features for better and more comfortable riding." "GRAOOPRO is Addmotor's first dual-battery cargo e-bike. It's built after surveying user needs, focusing on the need for a larger load capacity and longer riding distance."

Addmotor introduces the GRAOOPRO Cargo Electric Bike with dual battery adaptability. The dual battery improves the power performance of the electric bike and improves the range of the electric bike. The electric cargo bike runs 210 miles on a single charge (PAS 1) by using dual batteries. The rider can use a single battery and travel more than 105 miles on a single charge.

"The GRAOOPRO is a highly functional and versatile means of transportation that combines convenience with cargo capabilities. Its unique design and features provide a reliable and efficient mode of transportation, which allows easy storage and transportation of goods." The models of the Addmotor brand are highly versatile and strong enough to face different conditions.

GRAOOPRO is a special cargo electric bike for those who want to travel more or expect more payload capacity. The payload capacity of 300 lbs + 200 lbs helps the rider for transporting groceries or other items efficiently. The powerful rear-mounted 750W motor ensures zero impact of payload on the speed of the electric bike and provides assistance for effortless riding.

The EB 2.0 advanced lighting system and mid-axis torque sensor ensure power optimization and improve the efficiency of the electric bike. The advanced lighting system consumes less power and saves 15% of energy. Also, the mid-axis torque improves the riding range by 20%-30%. The multi-functional 5-in-1 taillight provides indications to make riding safe.

A cargo ebike requires a center-mounted kickstand to easily load and unload the heavy stuff. This GRAOOPRO electric bike has a kickstand to make parking easy with better stability. Adjustable handlebar helps the rider to adjust the handlebar based on the comfortable sitting position. So, every minor feature is created to deliver better comfort to the rider.

"Addmotor GRAOOPRO is a complete package of comfort and performance. It is a versatile electric bike that delivers exceptional results in different conditions and makes the ride efficient on all surfaces. It keeps you moving without any tiredness or effort." The range of 210 miles on a single charge and 500 lbs payload capacity are the most highlighted factors that stand out this electric bike from other electric bikes.

The long rear rack provides sufficient room to carry loads or passengers. Also, the patented buttons make riding and accessing the different functions easy. Moreover, the waterproof LCD shows multiple information and tracks the current status of the electric bike. It is easy for the rider to take timely action to make riding convenient.

Attention to minor detailing and accepting customer feedback makes the Addmotor a most lovable brand among the people. Addmotor always delivers value along with the electric bike to improve the user experience. The attractive style and color options attract the rider, and EB 2.0 electrical system makes the Addmotor electric bike the perfect travel companion.

For more details about the GRAOOPRO cargo e-bike, visit www.addmotor.com or use sales@addmotor.com for further queries or questions. Feel free to ask anything.

More About Addmotor

Addmotor is one of the highly innovative and leading electric bike brands working in the industry since 2011. The brand is committed to delivering highly-performing electric bikes and electric trikes to enhance the riding experience and make riding joyful. Offering more innovative and safety features helps the brand to serve better. Addmotor has electric bikes for every occasion, all at very reasonable prices.

Coming Event

Exclusive promo for all Addmotor electric bikes and electric trikes, Addmotor Prime Mon 2023 will last from 5th to 25th, Oct, more details, visit Addmotor official site.

Media Contact:

Mobile no.: +1 888-6600868

Email address: Press@addmotor.com

Website: https://www.addmotor.com/

