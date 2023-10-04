La Canadienne Launches “Insider” Video The ‘La Canadienne’ Way

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's and Men's footwear brand La Canadienne, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, is thrilled to announce the debut of its documentary-style short film The "La Canadienne Way".

At the forefront of the video is one of La Canadienne's footwear factories, one located in the heart of Montreal. This facility has produced the City Dry™ collection for over 35 years. A blend of worlds, with materials sourced in Italy, design and craftsmanship done with Canadian sensibility at its core.

The brand prides itself on how they not only care about the products they create but also about the people and process to develop such exceptional products. The film showcases their process from start to finish; materials are cut, sown, lasted, quality controlled, and packaged. All of these steps showcase their high standards, making it the "La Canadienne Way."

The brand is excited to launch its first-ever short film to drive awareness to its craftsmanship, knowledgeable team, and manufacturing processes that make it unique. The video will showcase the facility where their head office is also located, highlighting the magic of years of experience and know-how that happens on the second floor of the building. La Canadienne wants to give its consumers and partners an exclusive look at all the magic that occurs inside the facility.

The "La Canadienne Way" film is a 3-minute video that will show what differentiates the brand from other manufacturers and what it means to make footwear the "La Canadienne Way". The video will launch on October 4th, 2023 in-store, on the lacanadienneshoes.com site and on social media platforms.

About La Canadienne:

Montreal born. Canadian to the core. La Canadienne was born in 1987 in Montreal, a city that can experience all four seasons in a given day. Montrealers embrace the elements with style, determined to live and enjoy each day without restraint, and we set out to make shoes with this attitude in mind. No Compromise.

