Invicti Security Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Accreditation, Continuing a Dedicated Commitment to Information Security

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security , the leading dynamic application security testing (DAST) company, is proud to announce its successful attainment of the ISO 27001:2022 certification for all its products. This achievement demonstrates Invicti's dedication to information security and data protection, underscoring the organization's commitment to protecting sensitive information, maintaining data integrity, and providing clients and stakeholders with the highest level of trust.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is recognized worldwide for setting standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems across various industries. ISO 27001:2022 specifically focuses on Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), offering a comprehensive framework for organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their information security practices.

To earn this prestigious accreditation, Invicti underwent a rigorous evaluation process that included comprehensive audits and assessments of its information security management systems, policies, procedures, and controls. The successful certification demonstrates the company's ability to:

Identify and assess information security risks Implement robust information security controls Continually monitor and improve the effectiveness of its ISMS Safeguard sensitive data and protect against security breaches

Matthew Sciberras, CISO and VP of Information Security and IT at Invicti Security, expressed pride in this achievement, stating: "Our team has worked tirelessly to achieve ISO 27001:2022 certification, and this accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sensitive information entrusted to us. This certification reinforces our clients' trust in our ability to protect their data and reaffirms our position as a leader in the application security sector."

The ISO 27001:2022 accreditation aligns with Invicti's overarching purpose to propel the world forward by securing every web application and API while upholding the highest ethical standards and ensuring the security and confidentiality of data.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti provides best-in-DAST solutions that enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting security both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries, serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

