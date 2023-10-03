Michael Charlton Appointed President and CEO of AtlantiCare Healthcare System

Former AHA Board member and entrepreneur to helm the health system with 125-year legacy

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlantiCare's Board of Trustees has appointed Michael J. Charlton as the President and CEO of the AtlantiCare Health System, after a thorough selection process conducted by Korn Ferry, a preeminent executive search firm. Charlton has been in the role of Interim President and CEO since June 1, 2023. In this role, Charlton will be responsible for AtlantiCare's operations, development, and strategic growth, leading a team of more than 6,500 individuals in serving the community in five southeastern New Jersey counties. Charlton, a successful local business owner with strong ties to the community, served as a member of the AtlantiCare Board of Directors for more than 14 years, with 6 years as Board Chair, an experience that inspired him to take on national healthcare leadership roles

Charlton has solid, diverse experience in business and healthcare leadership. While leading a successful local business, he served as chair of the organization's system board from 2017 through early 2023 and was a member of the AtlantiCare Regional Health Services Board from 2009 through 2016. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association, and still serves on a national committee that is focused on the healthcare workforce. He has a B.S. in Healthcare Administration and Organizational Leadership from the University of Louisville and a Masters in Healthcare Leadership from Brown University.

"Michael is a proven, purpose-driven and visionary leader who knows AtlantiCare, our team, the communities we serve, and the dynamic healthcare landscape," said David Goddard, current Chair of AtlantiCare's Board. "He excels at fostering collaboration and innovation to drive transformative change, and advocating for policies and programs that address the healthcare and societal issues impacting our patients and caregivers. Michael is the ideal leader to guide AtlantiCare through this challenging, ever-evolving new age of healthcare."

"I am humbled and privileged to be leading a team of highly dedicated and passionate people who deliver great care to our patients and support to their caregivers," said Charlton. "AtlantiCare carries a 125-year-old legacy of distinction in the quality of care that we provide, and I firmly believe that we are positioned for great achievements. I was born here, my roots are here, and my goal is to honor that legacy by prioritizing patient-centered care and working tirelessly with our team to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community."

AtlantiCare is an award winning integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose team of more than 6,500 serves the community in over 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Committed to an innovative approach to providing best in the industry care, AtlantiCare's vision of building healthy communities drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time. Learn more at atlanticare.org or 1-888-569-1000.

