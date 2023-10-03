Joe Mozzali to Become Chief Executive Officer of Amerijet International Airlines

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerijet International Airlines, a leading cargo airline, announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Joe Mozzali, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective October 7.

Mozzali has a long track record of success in international transportation and logistics. Before joining Amerijet in February 2023, the 30-year industry veteran held an extensive array of senior leadership roles in finance and strategy at UPS. Mozzali's global experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of UPS Airlines, Chief Financial Officer of UPS International & Supply Chain, Vice President of Strategy for UPS Europe, Middle East and Africa and Chief Executive Officer of Kiala, a European e-commerce logistics company acquired by UPS.

"We are very excited about Joe becoming Amerijet's next CEO. His leadership skills, strategic insights, deep industry knowledge, and disciplined management style make him the perfect choice to lead our company. We have great confidence in Joe's ability to lead us to new heights as the air cargo carrier of choice," said Bob Horne, a partner at ZS Fund L.P. and Amerijet board member.

"I am thrilled and honored by the opportunity to lead Team Amerijet as we execute our vision to be the go-to, world-class cargo carrier of choice for our customers and our people," said Mozzali.

With the entire cargo sector facing cooling macroeconomic conditions after several years of strong growth, Mozzali will lead continuous improvement efforts involving Amerijet's people, processes, and technology. "Over the past several years, Amerijet has significantly expanded its fleet and entered into new markets while diversifying its service offerings. With much of the industry facing cost and demand headwinds, success demands agility, innovation, and disciplined operational excellence with a surgical focus on enhancing the customer experience. We will leverage our current strengths while continuing to build foundations for future growth," Mozzali said.

Mozzali replaces outgoing CEO Tim Strauss, who is retiring. "We thank Tim for his excellent leadership during a period of tremendous growth for Amerijet over the past three years and wish him well in his retirement," said Horne.

