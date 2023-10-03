HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN CURAÇAO THE NEW VITOLA VEGUEROS CENTROGORDOS AT THE CARIBBEAN HABANOS DAYS

The new vitola was unveiled by Caribbean Cigars Corporation N.V., exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Curaçao, the Caribbean and Central America , to more than 150 delighted guests during the Caribbean Habanos Days.

Vegueros CentroGordos (54 ring gauge x 100mm length) will be on sale exclusively in all Habanos stores around the world.

LA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., along with its exclusive distributor for Curaçao, the Caribbean and Central America, Caribbean Cigars Corporation N.V., presented a new vitola of the renowned Vegueros brand, CentroGordos, in the city of Willemstad. In a memorable weekend full of activities, the third edition of the Caribbean Habanos Day was held at the Kontiki Hotel. More than 150 lucky attendees, including area dealers, retailers, and aficionados from around 10 countries in Central America and the Caribbean, were able to enjoy this new vitola in a world premiere. In addition to tasting the Vegueros CentroGordos and Bolívar Gold Medal vitolas paired with exclusive rums, they were able to enjoy competitions, exclusive presentations, the humidor auction, and all this with the best Cuban music.

Habanos, S.A. // Vegueros CentroGordos (PRNewsfoto/Habanos, S.A.) (PRNewswire)

During the first day, attendees were able to participate in different conferences, exquisite pairings of Vegueros with the best rums of the Caribbean and enjoy a spectacular walk along the coasts of Curaçao. To conclude, a cocktail reception and welcome, with the best gastronomic offerings, provided the perfect ambiance for a memorable evening. The activities continued the following day, when guests were able to take part in the Longest Ash Contest, in which participant Don Bakhuis from Curaçao was the winner, and also enjoyed a special smoking and pairing with the Bolivar Gold Medal vitola and Varadero 15-year rum. The event closed on a golden note with a party under the title La Gran Noche accompanied by a delicious dinner and music from the island, during which attendees witnessed the humidor auction, where the auction of the Humidor Vegueros with 216 Habanos raised US $20,000 that will be donated to the Cuban Public Health system.

Vegueros CentroGordos is a product that can be found in all Habanos stores around the world. This new thick ring gauge vitola will make aficionados be amazed by this special Habanos that comes to renew and enrich the Vegueros brand with an innovative format. It will be presented in a metal can of 16 Habanos that have been made "Totally Handmade with Long Filler" after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler, and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world's best tobacco is produced, in Pinar del Rio* region, Cuba*.

This new vitola joins the portfolio of the Vegueros brand, which was born to pay tribute to all Cuban farmers who, from generation to generation, have grown tobacco in Pinar del Río*, with a new trendy format that will be highly appreciated by today's smokers. The CentroGordos vitola, with a 54-ring gauge x 100 mm in length, comes to the market with a fresh image and a new format that will make it accessible to a wider spectrum of smokers.

Habanos lovers who like medium-strength cigars will be able to find the new Vegueros CentroGordos vitola after its launch at the different official points of sale in the more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A., distributes its products.

Vegueros CentroGordos

Market name : CentroGordos

Factory name: Centro Gordo

Measures : 54 ring gauge x 100 mm length

To download video and images of the product in high resolution click here.

(P.A.O.) * Protected Appellations of Origin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237745/Habanos_S_A.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.