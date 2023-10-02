Contrast Security Announces Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success during Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

Now in its 20th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and encouraging individuals and businesses to take important steps to stay safe online

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 20th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world's foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others on online safety.

"We are proud to again be a champion of this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance ," said David Lindner, Chief Information Security Officer at Contrast Security. "I applaud all the individuals and organizations that come together to raise cybersecurity awareness globally. This initiative personally hits home, as each and all of us have the responsibility of being security-diligent in our online lives."

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined with our lives. And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. For over 20 years, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has aimed to highlight emerging challenges in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices:

Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use. Turning on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks. Recognizing and reporting phishing — still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today. Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .

To learn more about Contrast and the Secure Code Platform, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/platform .

About Contrast Security (Contrast)

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/ .

