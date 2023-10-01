Children at Big Blue Marble Academy Eagerly Embrace Exciting Fall Activities

Fall is a Time for Curiosity, Compassion and Learning for Local Preschoolers

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is igniting the spirit of learning as local children eagerly embrace the fall season and jump into a world of exciting activities.

Little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy enjoy hands-on activities that ignite their love of learning. (PRNewswire)

Big Blue Marble Academy fosters an environment where children's curiosity and enthusiasm for learning flourish through the overall mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts. This fall, young students are excitedly diving into a multitude of enriching activities that make this back-to-school season truly memorable.

Grounded in research-based early learning theories and best practices, Big Blue Marble Academy provides a nurturing and stimulating environment where children prepare academically and develop socially and emotionally, setting a strong foundation for their educational journey.

The play-based global curriculum empowers young learners to unlock their fullest potential, while the character development program emphasizes values such as mindfulness and compassion. Service learning through Heart Projects teaches children the importance of giving back, equipping them to become engaged, caring members of their local, national, and global communities.

Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy, emphasizes, "Big Blue Marble Academy is dedicated to providing an educational experience that sparks children's curiosity and enthusiasm for learning. As we enter the fall season, we are thrilled to witness the students eagerly participating in a wide range of activities that enrich their lives and instill in them a love for exploration and discovery."

BBMA is firmly committed to nurturing the minds and hearts of the students. Big Blue Marble Academy's goal is to create a learning environment that encourages children to thrive academically and emotionally, setting the stage for a bright future.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy and its programs, please visit www.bigbluemarbleacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 59 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts ready and eager to take on the world.

