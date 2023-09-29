MVP--A Takacs Company--Announces the Formation of MyMVPClub

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP—A Takacs Company, has added yet another entity to serve the timeshare community. MyMVPClub, a customer centric and member friendly club was originally designed to serve timeshare owners who were readjusting their ownership after the repurposing of their timeshare.

MyMVPClub is a term product in three-year increments, giving members the choice to stay as long as they want to. Members have the option of renewing or not each and every three-year period. There are no termination fees when members do decide to terminate; exit simply by not renewing.

MVP offers MyMVPClub to those who may not want the long-term obligation but still love timeshare, and to timeshare members and owners who want a new timeshare opportunity should their original legacy resort decide to repurpose or when they simply need to restructure their vacation portfolio. MyMVPClub has entered into an affiliation agreement with Interval International, a leading provider of vacation services, which offers its members access to a portfolio of over 3,200 resorts worldwide, discounted hotel stays, preferential rates on cruises, and other upgraded travel benefits. In addition, Interval supports MyMVPClub through turn-key reservation servicing, dedicated customer service phone lines, and more.

Joseph Takacs Jr., CEO of MVP, is an industry leader in timeshare support for HOA Boards and owners. He says MyMVPClub is different than most vacation clubs in that it is extremely member oriented with most fees and costs built right into the club membership.

"MyMVPClub is designed so you know what to expect," says Takacs. "After spending the last 15 years talking with owners as we helped them through reexamining their timeshare options, we designed a Club based on what they told us they want, like and need."

MyMVPClub is straightforward and easy to navigate. Annual fees are simply based on how many points are needed and/or wanted. Renewal fees are billed every three years and annual fees are calculated based on the number of points plus a small, fixed cost.

"Our membership base in MyMVPClub, up to this time, has been primarily comprised of owners from legacy resorts we have repurposed. But as we grew, we found that MyMVP Club also served timeshare members who may have sold their (deeded) unit but want to continue enjoying the timeshare lifestyle, within a timeframe at their comfort level," says Takacs. "We are excited about bringing the Club to others who enjoy flexible vacationing and reasonable rates."

MVP, a Takacs Company is a combination of TheMVPService, Towb and MyMVPClub. In 2007, Joe and Dana Takacs formed TheMVPService LLC, a company dedicated to establishing a commissions-based timeshare resales market without the pressure offered in so many places. Joseph is a licensed broker in 36 states and today, MVP sells onsite for timeshare associations in Florida, California, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. Towb was born from TheMVPService in 2018 with a singular purpose; to offer an inner circle of expertise for Boards, people that bring creativity, best practices, and courage to try new ideas to "legacy" properties. MVP and TOWB have always collaborated with HOA Boards to ask and learn what best benefits the owners and their families.

