Wes Battle joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Advisor moves from Raymond James to Cetera Wealth Management Group

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Wes Battle, CFP, AIF, ChFEBC** has joined Financial Advantage Associates Inc. and Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Management Group. Battle is a financial professional previously affiliated with Raymond James. He provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $91 million in assets under administration* as of June 7, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

"We welcome Wes to Cetera Wealth Management Group, where he joins a community of talented advisors who exemplify a growth mindset," said Kjirsten Zellmer, president of Cetera Wealth Management Group. "I look forward to seeing how Wes leverages his local firm resources, the Wealth Hub and our unique combination of independence and relationships to bring a better quality of life to his clients. We are ready to help him grow his already thriving practice."

Battle is teaming up with Financial Advantage Associates, an independent, locally owned and operated financial advisory firm founded in 1997 that serves clients in the local community as well as nationwide. Financial Advantage Associates is excited to have Wes bring his experiences and expertise in serving the needs of federal employees to the professional wealth management and planning team. Battle has 15 years of experience in the industry. He is registered as a broker in Delaware, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Virginia and is registered as both a broker and investment advisor in Maryland, where he practices. Before his time at Raymond James, Battle also worked with NFP Securities and Strategic Wealth Management Group.

Cetera Wealth Management Group was formed after Cetera acquired the retail wealth business of Securian Financial Group, Inc. in August 2023. More than 91% of the invited Securian professionals, representing more than $50 billion in assets, made the choice to join Cetera and to form Cetera Wealth Management Group, which is in line with Cetera's transition projections. The transaction is the largest in Cetera's history.

Click here for more information about Cetera Advisor Networks and click here for more about Cetera Wealth Management Group.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $341 billion in assets under administration and $121 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group