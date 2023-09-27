Focus Learning Announces Strategic Investment by The Brydon Group

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Learning Corporation, provider of the VISION Training and Performance Support System, is excited to announce its acquisition by The Brydon Group. Focus Learning's VISION system, a compliance-based workforce training software platform for highly-regulated industries, is ubiquitous among commercial nuclear sites across the United States and Canada, and its use is growing worldwide and in other regulated industries.

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that specializes in partnering with seasoned mid-career executives for the acquisition and operation of small businesses in the software, business-to-business, government, and highly regulated sectors.

Focus Learning is set to embark on a new chapter under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO, Jay Steele. Jay is a former Navy nuclear engineer and business development manager with Amazon. He possesses a wealth of experience in overseeing complex engineering and business environments.

Jay remarked, "First, I am honored to join the talented team at Focus Learning and excited to work with our customers. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to our nuclear customers as well as customers in our other regulated markets, including the government, aviation, and transmission and distribution sectors. We are executing our strategy to invest in the next generation of our software system, while maintaining our commitment to instructional design best practices".

Gary Sprague, a founder of Focus Learning Corporation, will continue to support the Company in an advisory role following the transaction. Gary expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I couldn't have chosen better partners to help guide the next stage of growth for Focus Learning and our products. We have an obligation to our mission-critical industry partners to consistently deliver, maintain, and support essential training and compliance technology. As part of the transaction, The Brydon Group is making significant investments in further improving the software platform, enhancing customer support, while maintaining a strong focus on the principles of instructional design and performance-based training. Under Jay's leadership and leveraging resources of The Brydon Group, Focus Learning is poised to reach new heights."

Alex Mears, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of The Brydon Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "We are excited about the incredible potential that this partnership holds. Focus Learning plays a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient maintenance and operation of our nation's nuclear facilities. We appreciate this tremendous responsibility and are excited to invest further in Focus' core technology offerings to continue serving its customers."

Goodwin Procter provided legal counsel, Mowery & Schoenfeld served as the accounting advisor to The Brydon Group during the transaction.

Focus Learning is the leading provider of training and compliance software to commercial and government customers in the nuclear industry and adjacent heavily regulated industries.

