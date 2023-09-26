Navix Announces Partnership with MercuryGate to Enable Customers to Automate Their Freight Audit and Invoicing Processes

Navix's AI SaaS platform integrates seamlessly and will deliver increased efficiency and a reduction in DSO for MercuryGate customers.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navix, the leading AI enabled cash conversion platform for 3PLs, and freight brokers have formed a partnership agreement with MercuryGate. As a MercuryGate Connect Partner, Navix will bring its leading technology to MercuryGate customers enabling them to reduce error invoice rates to nearly zero percent, reduce their DSO by more than 3 days and scale their load volume 4-7X without adding overhead.

Our days to bill improved by 80% creating significant cash flow improvements in a cash-tightened freight market.

"We are excited about our partnership with MercuryGate", said Navix President Eric Krueger. "This partnership provides the opportunity for MercuryGate customers to optimize their back-office operations even further and spend less time on their freight audit and invoicing and more time on strategically growing the business. We look forward to delivering the business benefits that we have seen with our customer to even more MercuryGate clients."

The current economy has placed additional pressure on freight brokers and 3PLs and they are continually looking for ways to improve their business. Having a solution like Navix that automates freight audit and invoicing enables organizations to focus personnel on other parts of the business, increase their load volume without additional overhead and improve cash flow.

"With an established integration, MercuryGate users can quickly and efficiently implement the Navix platform", said Ryan Keepman, CEO of Evans Transportation. "Our days to bill improved by 80% creating significant cash flow improvements in a cash-tightened freight market. With the Navix system, our visibility to areas of improvement are constantly under scrutiny forcing our business to change habits or processes driving positive results."

"As a MercuryGate customer, the financial benefits we would receive by integrating Navix were obvious." said Ben Graeff, COO of FreightPlus. "We continue to see a vast improvement in our operations and know that this partnership will deliver the same for companies like us."

"This partnership with Navix creates another avenue for our customers to streamline their business processes in ways that alleviate labor burdens and improve financial management," says Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Varon. "We are excited Navix is part of our Smart Transportation platform because it significantly increases the value our MercuryGate users gain from their existing transportation management solution."

To learn more about Navix and the business impact it is making for 3PL and freight brokers, visit navix.io

About Navix

Navix is the first solution that uses AI and machine learning to automate every step of the cash conversion cycle. By doing so, Navix helps our clients improve cash flow, virtually end invoicing errors, lower their DSO, improve customer & carriers' satisfaction and increase profitability. To learn more, visit us at navix.io

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.

