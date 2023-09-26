LONGi reduces the number of people lacking electricity and facilitates energy equity to keep the world with disparities in harmony empowered by light

GENEVA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lebanon faces an acute shortage of electricity, and consequently private generators have become a ubiquitous presence on the streets of the country since the 1990s. AL Zaharaa Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Lebanon, is a comprehensive hospital integrating medical treatment, medical education and medical research. Normally, the medical equipment as well as heating and air conditioning systems of AL Zaharaa Hospital consume substantial amounts of electricity, but the lack of power resources often affects the normal operation of the hospital.

In March this year, the hospital in "electricity shortage" received a special gift. To alleviate the power pressure faced by AL Zaharaa Hospital and safeguard the health and safety of residents, LONGi donated about 20 kW high-efficiency PV modules to the hospital. This PV power generation system has provided a reliable support for the smooth and efficient operation of the hospital. The successful completion of this project stands as a showcase and brings about opportunities. The clean, low-carbon, and sustainable energy supply sets a benchmark for addressing local electricity challenges. The significance of clean power solutions for sustainable development and improving daily life will attract more and more attention.

LONGi donated its Hi-MO 6 modules to Beirut hospital (PRNewswire)

In fact, such donation is not the only one made by LONGi, a leading global PV enterprise.

"LONGi continues to pay close attention to the population development in areas without electricity or lack of electricity around the world, hoping to improve the living standards of residents in areas lacking electricity resources, promote local infrastructure construction and boost regional economic prosperity through concrete actions." Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, shared his thoughts at the WTO Public Forum 2023. During the event, experts from various industries had a passionate discussion on the topic of "how trade and the WTO can help create a greener and more sustainable future". LONGi's call for "promoting global 'energy equity' empowered by PV new energy" resonated with people from all walks of life.

It is reported that about 11% of the world's population has no access to electricity, and about 1/3 of the population has no access to clean energy for cooking. Energy poverty directly hinders the local economic development and the improvement of people's quality of life. In June this year, a report jointly released by the International Energy Agency, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the United Nations Statistics Division, the World Bank and the World Health Organization estimated that 1.9 billion people will be without clean cooking facilities, and 660 million without electricity access in 2030 if we do not take further actions and continue current efforts.

These disparities will adversely affect the health of vulnerable populations in underdeveloped areas and accelerate climate change.

Dennis believes that a clean energy supply with PV as the main force will become the best choice for promoting global coordinated development. Energy equity lies in the provision of clean, affordable and non-discriminatory energy services for all. Solar energy is more widely and abundantly distributed in the world than traditional fossil fuels, and it is more conducive to underdeveloped countries. With the continuous development of PV technology, the LCOE of PV power drops rapidly. The large-scale development of renewable energy, particularly PV power, can improve energy autonomy on the one hand, enhance global synergy on the other hand, and thus reduce many impacts brought about by the energy crisis.

As a world-leading solar technology company, LONGi makes consistent and ceaseless efforts to provide green and sustainable PV new energy solutions to populations without access to electricity. In last September, LONGi donated 301 kW high-efficiency PV modules to areas without electricity in Africa. Facilitated by the active efforts of the Sopowerful Foundation, these PV products have been sent to 12 destinations in Africa, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, schools and villages, enabling farmland irrigation and electricity stimulation, and delivering light energy to various sectors and industries. Most of these application scenarios adopt an off-grid mode, which can effectively improve the medical treatment, education and living standards of residents.

From Burkina Faso in Africa to Pakistan in South Asia to Lebanon in the Middle East... LONGi has been committed to gathering all forces to reduce the number of people without access to electricity with PV technology and bring love and light to more poor and power-shortage areas.

Light brings progress and civilization to mankind. Riding the wave of the fourth energy revolution, LONGi is committed to driving the realization of global energy equity through the deployment of efficient and reliable PV technology. Sunshine all over the world will bring happiness and warmth to more people without access to electricity. A more equitable clean energy system, Solar for All, has emerged, offering mankind infinite possibilities for sustainable development in a green, low-carbon, and abundant energy environment.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

