Last Call to Enter Eggland's Best "Eggstraordinary Family Kitchen" Sweepstakes

Don't Miss Out on Your Chance to Win $5,000 – Plus Other Exciting Prizes!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been wanting to upgrade your outdated kitchen forever but need a helping hand? Then you're in luck, because there's still time to enter Eggland's Best "Eggstraordinary Family Kitchen" Sweepstakes! Fans only have until October 3rd to enter daily for the chance to win a Grand Prize of $5,000 to upgrade the family kitchen, a $250 Instacart gift card for groceries, swag, cooking equipment and a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs! Enter now at EBFamilySweeps.com by filling out a simple entry form.

In addition to partnering on the "Eggstraordinary Family Kitchen" Sweepstakes, Eggland's Best has teamed up with America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle in an effort to elevate nutritional awareness and encourage healthier choices. Whether it be for those who like to cook or those who like to eat, Eggland's Best, America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle are empowering families to eat healthy and eat together, by providing them with useful knowledge and resources. Fans can check out this free how-to cooking series, accompanying activity packs and some awesome recipe inspiration like these Applesauce Snack Cake, Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos and Fluffy Cloud Eggs to get started!

"At Eggland's Best, we understand that nurturing healthy habits starts with education through fun and interactive resources and extends to the meals we share with our loved ones," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "By teaming up with America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle, we're taking a significant step forward in advocating for nutrition education and the positive impact that family meals have on a person's well-being."

This partnership isn't just about nutrition – it's also about fun! Eggland's Best, America's Test Kitchen and GoNoodle are not only highlighting the importance of incorporating nutrient-rich foods like eggs into family meals, they're also inspiring families to eat together. Why? Because it sparks joy and laughter, strengthens bonds and contributes to lasting memories that family members can cherish for years to come.

"At America's Test Kitchen, we know that the secret ingredient to a great meal isn't just in the recipe – it's in the enjoyment of cooking and sharing it with loved ones," said Jack Bishop, Chief Creative Officer of America's Test Kitchen. "That is why we're excited to be teaming up with Eggland's Best to empower generations of families to explore creative avenues in the kitchen and share delicious and nutritious meals together."

"Because our mission at GoNoodle is to be a beacon of joy, health, and self-discovery for children everywhere, we're immensely proud to join Eggland's Best in their goal to educate families about the benefits of nutritious foods," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "By infusing fun and excitement into this educational journey, we're taking strides towards creating a generation of young minds that understand the powerful impact wholesome ingredients like Eggland's Best eggs have on their well-being."

For delicious recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST EGGSTRAORDINARY FAMILY KITCHEN SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 8/22/23 and ends 10/3/23. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About America's Test Kitchen

The mission of America's Test Kitchen (ATK) is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Founded in 1992, the company is the leading multimedia cooking resource serving millions of fans with TV shows (America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Country, and America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation), magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), cookbooks, a podcast (Proof), FAST channels, short-form video series, and the ATK All-Access subscription for digital content. Based in a state-of-the-art 15,000-square-foot test kitchen in Boston's Seaport District, ATK has earned the trust of home cooks and culinary experts alike thanks to its one-of-a-kind processes and best-in-class techniques. Fifty full-time (admittedly very meticulous) test cooks, editors, and product testers spend their days tweaking every variable to find the very best recipes, equipment, ingredients, and techniques. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 95% of US Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit www.gonoodle.com

