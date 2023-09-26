Axiom Advice & Counsel Names Heather C. Jacobson as VP of Operations

Jacobson's Appointment Will Accelerate Growth of the Full-Service, Better-Choice Law Firm and Expand Its Reach to More Clients

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C), the full-service, better-choice law firm, announced the appointment of Heather Jacobson as its Vice President of Operations. AA&C is owned by Axiom, the leading legal flexible talent provider, and operates independently under an Arizona alternative business structure law firm license. The combination of AA&C partner oversight and access to Axiom's bench of 14,000+ highly rated legal professionals provides clients with a world-class law firm with unparalleled capacity and expertise, at a fraction of the cost of traditional firms. Jacobson's appointment is the next step in expanding AA&C's leadership team with renowned experts.

"Law firms have always been at the foundation of the legal industry," said Catherine Kemnitz, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Axiom and Managing Director, Axiom Advice & Counsel. "But we hear every day from our clients who need something different – legal advice with more practical guidance at rational rates. We have developed a unique model to achieve this 'better choice' and Heather's extensive legal industry background, which lies at the intersection of new legal models, technology implementation, and financial management, will accelerate the impact we can have for AA&C's clients."

As Vice President of Operations, Jacobson will spearhead strategic operations, focusing on enhancing efficiency and leveraging technology to deliver the best possible client experience. Jacobson has previously worked at Deloitte as a Senior Manager, Law Department Consulting, at UnitedLex Corporation where she served as the Practice Lead for Spend Optimization/Law Department Consulting, and at Consilio where she was a Director of Law Department Consulting. As a result, Jacobson comes to AA&C with a remarkable track record of helping companies access quality legal support at lower price points.

"I was immediately attracted to AA&C because it speaks to the root of our clients' issues with traditional law firms: their limited access to partner time and their almost limitless—and escalating—costs," said Jacobson. "AA&C is boutique, but better. Because our lawyer partners have unique access to Axiom's ecosystem of over 14,000 legal professionals, clients get the intimacy of a small firm and the reach of a big firm. AA&C's model also means that clients will no longer need to accept bloated rates for associate time. Our veteran partners will be dedicated to their business, while being uniquely capable of hand-picking from Axiom's vast network of lawyers to meet clients' specific needs, at a significant savings over industry billing rates."

Jacobson holds an MBA in Finance and Operations Management from DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a PROSCI Certified Change Management Practitioner, highlighting her commitment to excellence in both project execution and change management.

Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) is the full-service, better-choice law firm. AA&C is owned by Axiom, the leading legal flexible talent provider, and operates independently under an Arizona alternative business structure law firm license. The combination of AA&C partner oversight and access to Axiom's bench of 14,000+ highly rated legal professionals provides clients with the kind of law firm advice they can trust, at a price they can afford, with a reach that's unparalleled. AA&C represents a diverse set of clients, ranging from growing businesses represented solely by the firm, to global multinationals with large in-house teams. The firm focuses on general counsel services, corporate law, including complex real estate, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, data privacy, intellectual property, litigation and dispute resolution, commercial and contract law, finance, intellectual property, technology and product development, and regulatory and compliance matters.

