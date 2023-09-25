News and First Alert Weather App
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that the Company will participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held in New York, NY, from September 26-28, 2023.

Scott Shively, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting a company overview at the conference on September 27, 2023, at 4:45 – 5:15 p.m. ET in Track 2.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.

