Hyland's Naturals Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for the Second Year in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland's Naturals is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hyland's Naturals. This year, 84% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

GPTW Celebration (PRNewswire)

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Hyland's Naturals stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are very proud to once again be certified as Great Place To Work™! Hyland's Naturals is a recognized leader in the natural products industry and our employees are the key to that," said CEO Will Righeimer. "We are all committed to our mission of delivering natural wellness products to families to help them enjoy happier and healthier lives."

At Hyland's Naturals, employees are passionate about fostering a culture that focuses on their total wellbeing, with comprehensive programs to support physical, emotional, social, financial, and career wellness, with market leading compensation and benefits.

"Hyland's Naturals employees are highly engaged, dedicated and enjoy working together," said Martha Arias, vice president and Chief People Officer. "We also know Hyland's Naturals is at its best when every member of our team feels respected, included and heard – when everyone can show up as themselves and do their best work every day. We are pleased to offer a great work environment for our employees to ensure they can do just that."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

For more information contact Mary Borneman (mborneman@hylands.com).

About Hyland's Naturals

Hyland's Naturals is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help families live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, rich history, and highly engaged associates, Hyland's Naturals proudly leads several consumer categories across children's and adult's health with over 80% of its sales from product lines that hold #1 or #2 market share in their categories. Hyland's Naturals' state-of-the-art, FDA-regulated and cGMP compliant facility produces millions of the world's best-loved products each month that can be found at every major retailer in the United States. At the core of Hyland's Naturals business is its corporate values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Accountability which are brought to life every day through the company's dedicated employees. Hyland's Naturals is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Follow Hyland's Naturals on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit hylands.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

GPTW Celebration (PRNewswire)

GPTW Celebration (PRNewswire)

Will Righeimer, CEO of Hyland's Naturals (PRNewswire)

Hyland's Naturals (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyland’s Naturals