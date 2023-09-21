Monport Laser Introduces New Medium Laser Engravers for Precision and Efficiency

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser, a leading provider of laser engraving solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their new medium laser engravers. Designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality engraving in various industries, these machines offer precision, versatility, and user-friendliness for professionals. The 60W and 80W models in the Monport Medium Laser line have quickly become the top choices for entry industrial level laser engraver machines. These models provide exceptional performance, reliability, and ease of use, making them ideal for commercial and industrial applications.

Medium Laser Engravers Deliver Unparalleled Precision and Efficiency

Medium laser engravers are widely recognized as an ideal choice when it comes to achieving precise and detailed engraving results. Monport Laser has taken this technology to the next level with the introduction of their 60W and 80W laser engravers. These machines are designed to meet the diverse needs of engraving professionals, providing exceptional performance, reliability, and ease of use.

Newly Equipped Fireproof and Anti-radiation Viewing Window

One of the standout features of the Monport medium laser engravers is the fireproof observation window. Unlike acrylic windows, which can pose fire safety concerns, the Monport engravers feature PC observation windows. PC material offers superior protection during the engraving process, with excellent properties such as lightweight, weather resistance, super strength, flame retardancy, and sound insulation. The PC observation window also boasts a high light transmittance of over 87%, allowing for better visibility of the carving details during laser engraving.

Long Service Life and Easy Maintenance

To ensure longevity and accuracy, Monport CO2 laser engraver is equipped with an enclosed aeronautical aluminum rail. This closed-track design prevents smoke and debris from coming into contact with the rail, reducing friction and extending the rail's service life. The high positioning accuracy of the guide rail ensures consistent and precise engraving results with every project.

Furthermore, the built-in air assist system sets the Monport laser engravers apart. This system effectively blows compressed air onto the material being engraved, reducing burning and melting. The air assist system also helps to remove cutting dust from the laser head, preventing pollution and maintaining the durability of the laser cutting machine. By improving edge quality, reducing combustion marks, and minimizing the risk of fire, the air assistance system ensures a longer service life for the machine while providing cleaner and more accurate engravings.

Medium Laser Engravers offer a more User-Friendly Experience

In addition to these features, the Monport medium laser engravers also come with LED light strips, enabling engravers to work in dark environments and closely monitor the progress of their carvings. The inclusion of a red dot guidance system further enhances accuracy, allowing users to align their projects precisely and streamline the engraving process.

Safety is a top priority for Monport Laser. With the automatic safety sensor, the engraving process becomes more convenient and secure. Even if the observation window cover is open during larger material engravings, the safety shutdown sensor can automatically stop the machine to prevent accidents. Simply closing the cover and pressing the Enter button enables users to resume their work.

One of the standout features of the Monport 80W laser engraving machine is autofocus. Achieving the correct focus is crucial for optimum engraving results, and the Monport 80W makes this process effortless. The automatic focusing function, along with the automatic lifting function, ensures that the laser head reaches the perfect focusing height. Not only does this save time and increase production efficiency, but it also eliminates the need for operators to possess complex technical skills.

When considering a laser engraver, the Monport 60W and 80W models offer distinct advantages. With their exceptional features and capabilities, these machines provide a seamless entry into the world of CO2 commercial and industrial laser engraving. Monport Laser is dedicated to delivering outstanding quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, making it the trusted choice for engraving professionals.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

View original content:

SOURCE Monport Laser