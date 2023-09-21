Introducing The Heybrook: A first of its kind Wellness and Social Club for Expectant and Early Parents opening in Kirkland, WA on October 21, 2023

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heybrook , a premiere wellness and social club dedicated to supporting expectant and early parents, is excited to announce its Grand Opening on October 21, 2023. Located in Kirkland, Washington, The Heybrook offers a wide range of services, including classes, meet-ups, support groups, events, co-located private practitioners, and a welcoming gathering space, all designed to make the journey of parenthood easier, more empowering, and less isolating.

the Heybrook logo (PRNewswire)

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Heybrook will host a Grand Opening Week from October 21st to October 28th, 2023. During this special week, access to the member lounge and all scheduled events will be absolutely FREE. We extend a warm invitation to the Kirkland and the Greater Seattle community, expectant parents, and early parents to come and explore our space, experience our offerings, and be part of this exciting beginning.

A GRAND OPENING WEEK LIKE NO OTHER

The Heybrook's Grand Opening Week promises an array of engaging activities and events for attendees to enjoy. Our schedule of events includes informative workshops, fitness sessions, support groups, kids' activities, and opportunities for social connection all for FREE. We kick-off our celebration week with a Launch Party on Saturday, October 21, 2023. To participate, please visit our website to RSVP and view the complete schedule .

As a token of our appreciation, all visitors during our Grand Opening Week will be automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win an exclusive gift basket filled with valuable goodies that every new parent will appreciate.

BREAKING GROUND IN PARENTING SUPPORT

The Heybrook is proud to be the first of its kind wellness collective, providing a comprehensive and compassionate approach to parenting support. Expectant and early parents can find a nurturing community, expert guidance, and a space where they can build connections that last a lifetime.

"At the Heybrook, our focus is clear: to see parents for who they are and to meet parents where they are, by empowering them through support, knowledge, and community," says Stuart Childress, CEO of The Heybrook. "We believe that every parent deserves a support system that understands their unique journey and offers the resources they need to thrive."

EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP OFFER

To kickstart your parenting journey with the Heybrook, we have a special offer: Sign up for a membership by October 29, 2023, and receive 50% off your first month's dues. Don't miss this chance to be part of a community that understands and supports you every step of the way.

Visit our Membership page to learn more about the Heybrook, explore our program offerings, and take advantage of this limited-time offer.

The Heybrook is poised to redefine parenting support and we can't wait to welcome you into our community. Join us during our Grand Opening Week, experience the welcoming support of the Heybrook, and take the first step towards a more confident and connected parenting journey.

For direct and media inquiries, please contact:

Celita Lee, CMO Stuart Childress, CEO celita@theheybrook.com stuart@theybrook.com

ABOUT THE HEYBROOK

The Heybrook is a wellness and social club designed to provide support, knowledge, and a sense of belonging for expectant and early parents. We are a first of its kind integrated facility providing parents with access to classes, support groups, events, co-located private practitioners and a gathering space. We're on a mission to make parenting easier, more empowering, and less isolating. To learn more please visit www.theheybrook.com/press .

