Unum Group to release Third Quarter 2023 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its third quarter 2023 results October 31, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, November 1 at 8 a.m. EST to discuss third quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-210-4821

Toll Dial In: 1-646-960-0323

Callers in the U.K.: 44-800-358-0970

Access code: 5666159

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/393192751

Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through November 8, 2023.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-770-2030

All Other Callers Toll Dial In: 1-647-362-9199

Replay Access Code: 5666159

Anticipated future earnings release dates / conference call dates & times:

Fourth Quarter 2023 – January 30th / January 31st 8 a.m.

First Quarter 2024 – April 30th / May 1st 8 a.m.

Second Quarter 2024 – July 30th / July 31st 8 a.m.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of about $12 billion and paid $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

