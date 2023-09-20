Red Ribbon Bakeshop Officially Opens in Wheaton, MD, Bringing Delightful Bakery Goods to the Greater D.C. Area

Featuring the brand's bestselling Mango Supreme Cake, Butter Mamons and Cheesy Ensaimadas, the new location marks the bakery brand's first in Maryland

WEST COVINA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved Filipino baked goods shop, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., is celebrating the grand opening of the brand's first location in Wheaton, MD, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Red Ribbon specializes in delicious and unique baked goods that you won't find anywhere else. While the bakeshop is best known for its beautifully crafted cakes, there is also an impressive lineup of sweet and savory pastries that are perfect for everyday occasions.

Conveniently located two blocks from the Wheaton Metro Station on the highly visible corner of University Boulevard West and Georgia Avenue, the bakeshop is in a prime location to welcome commuters seeking a sweet treat or an afternoon pick-me-up. Just a short distance from the nation's capital, Red Ribbon is serving up delectable goods to residents and visitors across the D.C. metro area.

For those eager to check out Red Ribbon Wheaton, here's what you need to know:

Address : 2501 University Boulevard W, Silver Spring, MD , 20902

Hours of Operation : 9AM – 9PM , seven days a week

Ordering Channels : Enjoy your treats on the spot or pick up some to-go. Online ordering and delivery options are available via the Red Ribbon app (available at the App Store and Google Play), as well as the Red Ribbon website . : Enjoy your treats on the spot or pick up some to-go. Online ordering and delivery options are available via the Red Ribbon app (available at the App Store and Google Play), as well as the

Grand Opening Deals: Red Ribbon is offering "One Year of Sweetness" to the first 20 customers in line on opening day, making them eligible to take home one FREE Mango Supreme Cake every month for one year. The first 100 customers on Day 1 and the first 50 customers on Day 2 will receive a FREE assorted mamon pack when they spend at least $50 .

Here's a rundown of best-selling items that have folks lining up when Red Ribbon comes to town:

Cakes Made to Celebrate

Mango Supreme Cake – The brand's bestseller! Made with the Philippines' best mangoes, this three-layer white chiffon cake features fluffy cream and a golden mango glaze between each layer and is topped with mango chunks and a maraschino cherry. – The brand's bestseller! Made withbest mangoes, this three-layer white chiffon cake features fluffy cream and a golden mango glaze between each layer and is topped with mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – Like purple? Like Ube? This one's for you. Ube (purple yam) is used to create this stunning purple chiffon cake that beautifully contrasts with the bright white frosting. Newer to the menu is the Ube Flan Cake that features a creamy milk custard on an ube chiffon cake. – Like purple? Like Ube? This one's for you. Ube (purple yam) is used to create this stunning purple chiffon cake that beautifully contrasts with the bright white frosting. Newer to the menu is thethat features a creamy milk custard on an ube chiffon cake.

Yema Caramel Cake – This moist white chiffon cake is wrapped in smooth yema caramel (Philippine custard) and has been relaunched with a fresh design. – This moist white chiffon cake is wrapped in smooth yema caramel (Philippine custard) and has been relaunched with a fresh design.

Delightful Pastries

Butter Mamon – Moist, fluffy chiffon and 100% butter make for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. This is the all-time favorite amongst fans and is also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors. – Moist, fluffy chiffon and 100% butter make for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. This is the all-time favorite amongst fans and is also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

Cheesy Ensaimada – Soft, moist bread is topped with butter, sugar, and cheese, creating a tasty, gratifying snack. – Soft, moist bread is topped with butter, sugar, and cheese, creating a tasty, gratifying snack.

Chicken Empanada – Savory pastry dough is generously filled with tender chicken and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown. – Savory pastry dough is generously filled with tender chicken and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown.

"It is always exciting when we get to bring a Red Ribbon Bakeshop to a new market and introduce a new crowd of people to our specially baked treats," said Agnes Briones, Vice President, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "Whether you are in celebration mode with family and friends or simply wish to treat yourself, Red Ribbon has an incredible assortment of pastries and cakes that cater to any of life's moments."

With the opening of the newest location in Maryland, the bakery brand proudly serves visitors across 41 stores in the United States and in the coming months, Red Ribbon will make its premiere in more U.S. locales, including Brooklyn, NY. To learn more about Red Ribbon, including its U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping services, visit us at redribbonbakeshop.com. Follow us on Facebook (@RedRibbonUSA) and Instagram (@redribbonusa) for the latest news including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations globally, including 40 in the U.S. that span the following states: California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A.", and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

In 2020, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's manufacturing facilities in California and New Jersey have both received Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

