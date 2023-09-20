HUNGRY HOWIE'S PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION FOR ITS FIFTEENTH ANNUAL LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA CAMPAIGN

National Pizza Franchise Aims to Reach Five Million Dollars in Donations to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer through October 30

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, Hungry Howie's® is kicking off its annual "Love, Hope & Pizza" campaign, dedicated to raising funds and awareness for National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF). Since the campaign's launch in 2009, Hungry Howie's has raised over $4.5 million by donating proceeds from every pizza sold during the month of October. With studies showing that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, Hungry Howie's is on a mission to continue raising awareness and breaking the $5 million milestone of total donations to NBCF.

In support of the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, Hungry Howie's serves its famous Flavored Crust® pizzas in its iconic branded pink pizza boxes to highlight the brand's commitment to increasing awareness of the disease. For each pizza sold from September 25 to October 30, Hungry Howie's donates a portion of proceeds to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc®. Customers can make an additional contribution to NBCF during checkout by rounding up their bill to the next dollar or making a $1, $5, or $10 donation.

"Hungry Howie's has always believed in the power of the community and giving back. Since 2009, we have committed to spreading Love, Hope & Pizza by supporting those fighting against the most common cancer in women," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "Every one of us has a friend our family member that has battled breast cancer. We remain incredibly dedicated to making an impact and hope to surpass our goal of five million dollars in donations in 2023."

From September 25 to October 30, Hungry Howie's is also offering guests $0.50 Howie Bread® with the purchase of any large pizza at regular menu price with code HB50. Please note this offer is for online carryout orders only.

For more information about Hungry Howie's, please visit www.HungryHowies.com. For additional information on the National Breast Cancer Foundation, please visit www.nbcf.org.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 535 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

