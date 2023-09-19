Catalyst Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Julie Cafley, Executive Director, Catalyst Canada, along with the Catalyst Honours Champions who will be recognized for their efforts at Catalyst Honours on November 15 in Toronto, joined Eliza Casinather, Head of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market.

Catalyst Honours is an annual event that recognizes Champions—award winners—for their efforts in creating more equitable and inclusive workplaces in Canada. Tickets are available now.

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership – because progress for women is progress for everyone. Catalyst has worked in Canada since 2002 to address the unique concerns of Canadian women in business through research, education, and events.

