Bean Box Launches Community Round to Fuel At-Home Adoption of Specialty Coffee

The DTC Specialty Coffee Company Elevates the Consumer Coffee Experience While Empowering Coffee Growers and Roasters

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bean Box , the specialty coffee marketplace that gives customers access to small batch, microlot, and exclusive coffees from award-winning roasters around the world, announced today a crowdfunding round in partnership with StartEngine .

Founded in 2014 by Matthew Berk and Ryan Fritzky, Bean Box has established itself as a leader in the Direct-to-Consumer, Specialty Coffee, and Coffee Subscription sectors. Through its subscription services, unique gift offerings, and individual coffee selections, Bean Box has sold $40MM+ in products to date.

"We are so excited to partner with StartEngine to expand our community of coffee lovers who are passionate about Bean Box's mission and products. Exceptional coffee has the power to elevate mornings and brightens days," said Matthew Berk, Co-Founder and CEO of Bean Box. "We are dedicated to enhancing the coffee experience at home by providing unique access to the world's finest small-batch roasters and producers."

With an unwavering commitment to excellence in coffee, Bean Box has invested heavily in its coffee curation, software, and automation. This commitment empowers customers to discover a diverse array of coffees from around the globe. Personalized subscriptions ensure that every cup is tailored to individual tastes, while thoughtfully curated, themed coffee gifts offer unique and immersive multi-coffee, multi-roaster tasting experiences. Customers can seamlessly refill their coffee through the brand's website, mobile app, or by text message.

Unlike commodity coffee companies, Bean Box sources from independent small-batch roasters and microlot producers, extending unprecedented access to the world's finest coffees from the comfort of home. This practice actively contributes to the growth and vitality of the global specialty coffee community of roasters, cooperatives, producers, and farmers. In 2022, Bean Box invested $3 million back into the specialty coffee ecosystem.

"As we reflect on our journey, we're profoundly grateful to the coffee roasters who have supported us," added Co-Founder Ryan Fritzky.

Bean Box is poised to extend its exceptional coffee experiences to a broader audience across the nation and its support of the vibrant global specialty coffee community.

Adds Honor Forte, Olympia Coffee's Director of Sales, "Through Bean Box, we've been able to connect to an entirely new segment of coffee lovers nationwide, allowing us to share more of our Fair-For-All, directly-sourced coffees, and continue to make a difference supporting great small producers. It's a win-win!"

To learn more about the StartEngine campaign and how Bean Box is shaping the future of specialty coffee at home, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/beanbox .

ABOUT BEAN BOX

Founded in 2014 by Matthew Berk and Ryan Fritzky, Bean Box aims to bring everyone better mornings by delivering expertly-curated specialty coffee experiences to the home. Bean Box partners with the world's top coffee roasters to offer an endless variety of exclusive, small-batch, microlot coffees. The Bean Box Coffee Curator vets and hand-selects every coffee from these top-rated roasters and the coffees they source worldwide. Bean Box's offerings, including coffee subscriptions, unique coffee-tasting gift boxes, and single-bag purchases, are all delivered directly to your home, for better mornings everywhere.

