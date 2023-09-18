Surgo Health Announces Commitment to Revolutionize Clinical Trials at Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting

Surgo Health unveils MosaicTrials™ aimed at elevating clinical trial design by unlocking the 'why' and placing diversity and equity at the forefront

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgo Health , a technology company that aims to revolutionize healthcare by understanding people's behavior at the individual level, today announced a commitment to release a new SaaS platform called MosaicTrials™ at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting. Leveraging the company's proprietary, novel sociobehavioral data and AI algorithms, MosaicTrials™ will enable the transformation of clinical trial design, from site selection to patient recruitment and engagement, with a focus on diversity and equity.

MosaicTrials™ will transform clinical trials by leveraging novel sociobehavioral data and proprietary AI algorithms.

Surgo Health revealed MosaicTrials™ on stage at the CGI Meeting today as a featured Commitment to Action. MosaicTrials™ will continue to be utilized and improved alongside Surgo Health's pharmaceutical partners until an official, public product launch in 2024.

Diversity in participation in clinical trials is a longstanding problem that increasingly poses severe ethical and business challenges. In 2020, 76% of global clinical trial participants were white, even though white people make up less than 13% of the global population1. What's more, only 43% of U.S. clinical trials registered between 2000-2020 reported any race / ethnicity data2. This lack of diversity and transparency erodes trust in new medicines, makes clinical findings less generalizable, negatively impacts access to life-saving medicines, and frequently has regulatory implications.

While companies often rely on a patient's clinical and demographic profiles alone to design trial protocols, these profiles miss crucial 'why' factors. Surgo Health's foundational Mosaic™ platform produces millions of novel data points on behavioral, social, and contextual determinants of health to unlock the 'why' behind human behavior. MosaicTrials™ will use Surgo's proprietary AI technology to decode this data into actionable insights to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and address diversity and equity at all stages of clinical trial planning.

"We are honored to be a part of the Clinton Global Initiative community and have the opportunity to drive meaningful change in clinical trial design with the development and implementation of MosaicTrials™," said Dr. Sema Sgaier, CEO & Co-Founder of Surgo Health. "Lack of diversity in clinical trials, inequitable trials, and high trial drop-out rates all stem from a failure to understand the diverse needs of patients and communities, and to address their barriers. By unlocking the why behind human behavior, we can empower our partners with the intelligence and insights needed to tackle these challenges head on."

MosaicTrials™ will help Surgo Health's partners pinpoint new site locations and hyper-local strategies for recruiting and retaining participants, while ensuring diversity and equity. It will also help identify site-specific wrap-around services and community partners. Surgo Health is offering pharmaceutical companies and other organizations working in clinical trials the ability to access and license its MosaicTrials™ product and work with Surgo Health as an early adopter to customize the product to meet their needs.

About Surgo Health

Surgo Health is a technology company and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) that aims to revolutionize the effectiveness of healthcare by understanding people's behavior at the individual level. Surgo Health believes that a complete understanding of what drives people's behavior – and how their context impacts them – is critical to ensure every person lives a healthy life. The company's proprietary data and AI-novel technology platform creates the most comprehensive sociobehavioral profile of every person in every place, with products and solutions that can help its pharma and payer customers drive performance while improving outcomes, reducing cost and addressing inequities across the healthcare ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://www.surgohealth.com/ .

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. CGI works with partners to drive action through its unique model. Rather than directly implementing projects, CGI facilitates action by helping members connect, collaborate, and develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable plans that address global challenges. Through CGI, the community has made more than 3,900 Commitments to Action that have made a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries.

1 Sharma, A., Palaniappan, L. Improving diversity in medical research. Nat Rev Dis Primers 7, 74 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00316-8

2 Turner, B. E., Steinberg, J. R., Weeks, B. T., Rodriguez, F., & Cullen, M. R. (2022). Race/ethnicity reporting and representation in US clinical trials: A cohort study. The Lancet Regional Health - Americas, 11(100252). https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanam/article/PIIS2667-193X(22)00069-2/fulltext#%20

CONTACT: Kayleigh Winslow, kayleighwinslow@surgohealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Surgo Health