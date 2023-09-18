ORACLE FINANCIAL ANALYST MEETING TO BE HELD September 21, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Financial Analyst Meeting at Oracle CloudWorld, Thursday, September 21, 2023. Oracle's Financial Analyst Meeting will be live webcast at 11:30 a.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor.

