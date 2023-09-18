NPHI CEO Tom Koutsoumpas Named as 'Top Innovator' by Modern Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), the national voice for not-for-profit advancednot-for-profit illness, hospice, and palliative care providers, is proud to announce that Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO, has been selected for a Top Innovator award by Modern Healthcare for 2023. The leading industry publication began featuring the profiles of the 25 national honorees today at ModernHealthcare.com/Top-Innovators.

The Top Innovators program honors 25 leaders and organizations that are instituting innovation and leading transformative programs that achieve measurable results in improving care and contributing to clinical and financial goals. Tom was awarded the accolade for his leadership in driving innovation across NPHI's 100+ member organizations and through several initiatives, including the work of NPHI's Innovation Lab.

"Innovation can take many forms, as evidenced by our honorees—both individuals and organizations—in this year's class of Top Innovators," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Healthcare. "Whether they are making back-room functions more efficient, establishing partnerships across the industry or developing tools to broaden consumers' access to care, these winners are producing results and forging a path that others should follow."

In addition to his role at NPHI, Tom serves as President of Healthsperien LLC and is a co-founder and currently co-chairs the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC). Each of these organizations is dedicated to improving the provision of health care for millions of Americans by elevating awareness, advising decision-makers, and advocating for policies that ensure greater access, equity, and enhanced quality of life. Tom is also Chairman of the Board for Capital Caring Health (CCH), one of the oldest and largest not-for-profit advanced illness, hospice, and palliative care providers in the nation - now a member of Chapters Health System, the largest not-for-profit hospice provider in the U.S. He was recently interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Tom Koutsoumpas Wants to Ease the Ordeal of Dying, about his leadership in not-for-profit hospice and palliative care in the U.S.

"It is a tremendous honor to be acknowledged as one of this year's Top Innovators by Modern Healthcare," stated Tom Koutsoumpas, NPHI Chief Executive Officer. "As a fervent advocate for health care innovation, and having dedicated my entire career to enhancing person-centered outcomes and the overall healthcare landscape, this recognition underscores the significance of our relentless pursuit of excellence and pushing the boundaries in our field. I proudly share this achievement with our exceptional team at NPHI as we collectively forge ahead with our mission to revolutionize healthcare for the benefit of all."

When NPHI was established in 2015, Tom and fellow co-founders envisioned a partnership to bring together the collective expertise and innovative spirit of hundreds of mission-driven advanced illness providers. Under Tom's leadership, NPHI now serves as the driving force in nationwide information aggregation, the dissemination of best practices, and the facilitation of access to cutting-edge resources across community-based, not-for-profit advanced illness providers. Today, NPHI members care for over 150,000 patients and families across America every day and annually provide over 150 million dollars in charity care.

Tom has been an integral force in health care innovation throughout his career and has emerged as a prominent leader on issues related to Medicare, elder care, advanced illness, and hospice care with a career that spans several decades, starting with various roles at the U.S. Senate to advising on federal affairs at the Indiana Governor's Office to leading the development of a substantial federal and state presence for one of the nation's largest health care companies. He also co-authored the book A Roadmap to Success: Transforming Advanced Illness Care in America and has been featured in numerous publications. One of his newest innovative endeavors is co-founding Act Now for Mental Health , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to mental health services and supports while fighting the stigma associated with mental health challenges for young adults (ages 17-32).

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

About the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)

NPHI is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice, and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more at hospiceinnovations.org.

