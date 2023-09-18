Hyundai Motor Group Showcases Art Cars in New York City Supporting Busan's Bid for the 2030 World Expo

Hyundai Motor Group to display art cars in key landmarks in New York City including Genesis House New York to support Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo

The art cars to go on a captivating journey through the bustling streets of New York , during the UN General Assembly High-level Week 2023

The art cars, including Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 all-electric models and Genesis luxury brand's Electrified G80 sedan, feature graffiti designs inspired by Busan's vibrant spirit

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced an upcoming exhibition and road tour of total 20 art cars in New York City to support the South Korean city of Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Hyundai Motor Group announced an upcoming exhibition and road tour of total 20 art cars in New York City to support the South Korean city of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (PRNewswire)

The Group will display a fleet of art cars featuring Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 all-electric models as well as Genesis luxury brand's Electrified G80 sedan. These models, wrapped in graffiti artwork created by renowned Korean artist 'JAY FLOW,' will showcase the vibrant spirit of Busan through colorful designs depicting the city's icons and the slogan 'BUSAN is Ready.'

Coinciding with the highly anticipated UN General Assembly High-level Week 2023, the art car exhibition and road tour will run from September 17–22. The Group plans to hold the art car exhibition at the Genesis House New York, located in the cultural and artistic hub of Manhattan's Meatpacking District, and key New York landmarks including Times Square.

The art cars will also go on a captivating journey through the bustling streets of New York City, allowing visiting global leaders, tourists, and residents to witness the beauty of Busan's culture, progressive mindset, and city's readiness to host the 2030 World Expo.

The Group is actively supporting and generating global support for Busan in its bid for the Expo. This includes deploying art cars in major cities worldwide, conducting bid support activities at international events and emphasizing Busan's commitment to a carbon-neutral expo with eco-friendly transportation for Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegations.

Following the successful unveiling of art cars in Jakarta, Indonesia, during the ASEAN Summit and in New Delhi, India, during G20-related events last week, Busan's bid for the 2030 World Expo gained significant international attention. The artwork received global acclaim, further bolstering support for Busan's bid.

As part of its efforts to garner global support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the Group also published over 80 pieces of content, including short-form videos and infographics for social media, promoting Busan as the ideal host city. In particular, two series of promotional videos created in collaboration with Busan citizens and foreigners in Korea, achieved over 100 million global views within three months of their release in June, significantly boosting international support for Busan's bid.

