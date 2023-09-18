Biosyngen received the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards (APCGTEA) 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2023, Biosyngen Pte Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Biosyngen") was the recipient of the prestigious "Most Promising Cell Therapy Pipeline in APAC" award at the 7th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia 2023, amidst a pool of international biotechnology companies.

Dr Michelle Chen, Director and COO of Biosyngen, receiving the Award on behalf of Biosyngen (PRNewswire)

Representing Biosyngen at the Awards, Dr Michelle Chen, Director and Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are very pleased that our team has received this award at the conference. We are very proud to be acknowledged as a prominent global leader in the field of cell and gene therapy, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, for our dedication to research and innovation in immunotherapy." Currently, Biosyngen is actively progressing its pipeline of first-in-class treatments for solid tumors, some of which are already in clinical phase, following a well-defined plan for its product pipeline. The ultimate goal is to deliver optimal cancer treatment options for patients.

In the same award ceremony, Professor Jean Paul Thiery, member of the French National Academy of Science, Chief Scientist, and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Biosyngen, was honored with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award. These accolades serve as a testament to the remarkable accomplishments of Prof Jean Paul, through Biosyngen, in the domains of scientific research and translational medicine.

Dr Cecilia Zhang, CSO of Biosyngen, received the Award on behalf of Prof. Jean Paul Thiery (PRNewswire)

Professor Jean Paul Thiery expressed his gratitude for the committee's acknowledgement, emphasizing the potential of cell and gene therapy in driving groundbreaking advancements and boundless opportunities within the industry. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing communication and collaboration among all stakeholders to address industry challenges and facilitate the swift progress of gene and cell therapy medications. Looking to the future, he anticipates more successful clinical trials and the approval of more innovative cell and gene therapy which ultimately benefit a larger population of patients.

Utilizing three independently developed innovative technology platforms, namely IDENTIFIER®, MSE-T®, and SUPER-T®, three of Biosyngen's groundbreaking product pipelines have received approval for clinical trials in both the United States and China, covering various immunotherapy types such as CAR-T and TCR-T. These products are expected to provide effective treatment options for a range of malignant tumors, including nasopharyngeal cancer, lymphoma, lung cancer, gastric cancer, and others.

Biosyngen is in clinical stage with products developed from above platforms, it is anticipated that Phase I clinical study of BRG01 (indicated for nasopharyngeal carcinoma) will be concluded by the end of 2023. In addition, the IND application for the company's fourth first-in-class pipeline BST02 (TIL therapy) to the U.S. FDA and China NMPA are also underway.

Cell and gene therapy has emerged as a prominent area of focus within the global pharmaceutical industry. Notably, the FDA has granted approval to a greater number of gene therapy drugs in the latter half of 2022 alone compared to the prior five-year period. Market analysis indicates that the cell and gene therapy market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% and is expected to be worth $100 billion by 2030.

As a global Biotech headquartered in Singapore and China, Biosyngen is steadfast in its dedication to the development of innovative and impactful cell and gene therapy products, with the aim of benefiting patients worldwide.

On September 13th, in conjunction with the CGT World Asia 2023 conference, IMAPAC organized a visit to the GMP Facility of Biosyngen, Singapore. It brought together many representatives from esteemed universities, research institutes, government agencies, prominent pharmaceutical companies, CGT companies, and CDMOs. The purpose of this visit was to facilitate an exchange of perspectives and insights on the challenges and the availability of complementary resources in the ecosystem. (PRNewswire)

About Asia Pacific CGT Excellence Awards (APCGTEA)

The Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Excellence Award 2023 (APCGTEA) has been initiated by IMAPAC, a renowned consultancy specializing in the biopharmaceutical industry and headquartered in Singapore. The primary objective of this prestigious award is to acknowledge and honor exceptional pioneers, researchers, innovators, and manufacturers in the field of cell and gene therapy. Furthermore, the award aims to foster rapid advancement of new therapies, research and development, and manufacturing within this domain. By bringing together industry professionals, the Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Excellence Awards 2023 showcases the latest research findings, technological advancements, and exemplary manufacturing practices. This event will serve as a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of current industry leaders and inspire the next generation of innovators. With a track record of 12 years in organizing conferences and events within the pharmaceutical industry, IMAPAC offers a wide array of referrals and recognition for stakeholders in the CGT industry.

About Biosyngen

Biosyngen is a cell and gene therapy biotechnology company, focusing on R&D in immunotherapy and drug development; to achieve the best outcome for cancer patients.

The company's R&D team consists of multinationals from Singapore, China, Germany, Australia, France and the US, many of whom received their Phd. from renowned universities. Biosyngen's strategy of dual R&D centres and dual GMP facilities in Singapore and China, firmly anchors it as an Asian company towards a global ambition. The company's product pipeline potentially addresses an estimated value of 50 billion USD in the global oncology market.

Biosyngen possesses exclusive licenses and patented therapies targeting multiple solid tumors and hematological malignancies including nasopharyngeal cancer, gastric cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and EBV-positive hematological malignancies. The company's first-in-class product BRG01 was granted IND approval by US FDA and CN NMPA for Phase I/II clinical trial. BRG01, for treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, BRL03, for treatment of lung cancer, has also been approved for phase I/II clinical trials by FDA. Biosyngen is also one of a few biopharmaceutical companies that possess a portfolio consisting of CAR-T, TCR-T, TIL and other advanced cell therapies.

Based in Singapore and Guangzhou, Biosyngen collaborates closely with the world's leading biomedical research and clinical institutes including A*STAR, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Hannover Medical School, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center and a network of hospitals to advance R&D, develop products and conduct clinical trials in Singapore, Australia and China.

Through our R&D capability and translational medicine platform, Biosyngen have been able to engage the end-to-end cycle in drug development from lead identification, preclinical studies, cell production, quality control, regulatory filing, to clinical studies - integrating the entire chain of R&D, clinical trial, GMP manufacturing and commercialization.

