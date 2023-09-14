Sierra Revolutionizes Time-to-Value with App Builds at SAP BTP Executive Summits

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP is now celebrating the speed, simplicity, and value-driving possibility of the Business Technology Platform (BTP) at the SAP BTP Executive Summits West (9/14) and East (9/21). BTP centralizes Data Analytics, App Development, Integration, AI Services, and Automation in one unified environment, simplifying the SAP experience. And among the Summits' notable sponsors, Sierra Digital is standing out for their simplification of BTP-based App builds with a quick, three-step cycle.

The process begins with Sierra's dual Assessments for Custom Code Conversion and SAP Datasphere Readiness. In recent months, these carefully guarded trade-secrets have sparked an energetic buzz, because Sierra's unique Assessments characterize each element of an enterprise ecosystem by its distance from BTP-based advantages. Like a roadmap, Sierra's Assessments pinpoint areas ready for low-code/no-code transformation (GreenLight) versus components needing enhancement (YellowLight) or overhaul (RedLight).

Sierra Digital then helps prioritize use cases where BTP Apps can simplify, enhance, and extend SAP's value to an organization. Sierra Digital's adaptable App Frameworks align to specific enterprise needs, while enabling faster (and cost-conscious) deployment than traditional custom code.

The OhZone suite, a portfolio of cross-industry solutions with use-cases in almost any line-of-business, provides a connective shell around core and common SAP modules, such as SAP Project Systems, SAP FI/CO, and more. In each use case edition, OhZone offers a simplified, enhanced, user-specific interface. With OhZone, users can automate redundant task sets, read/write direct to SAP in real time from any device, and thus, get more done with every hour worked.

To learn how OhZone can enhance your experience of SAP, join Sierra at the SAP BTP Executive Summit West (9/14) or East (9/21) or schedule a personal consultation with our Experts. To request more information, contact sales@sierradigitalinc.com.

About Sierra: Sierra Digital connects enterprise users to revolutionary technologies that simplify, enhance, and extend SAP system value without the time, cost, or risk of traditional development cycles. Sierra is a global partner to SAP, providing quick Cloud advantages with low-code/no-code app development and expert adoption support. Privately held and headquartered in Houston, Sierra employs more than 300 in the United States and abroad.

