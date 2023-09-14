The Paley Center for Media Announces Schedule for the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit

"Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media" On November 7-8, 2023 at The Paley Museum
The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation.
- The global Summit will convene international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives from across industries, including media, entertainment, sports, music, gaming, telecommunications, and technology.
- The discussions will address topical issues in tech and media that are poised to determine the course of business, globally, in the future.
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the agenda and speaker lineup for its 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media. Taking place Tuesday, November 7 through Wednesday, November 8, the Summit will be live and in-person at The Paley Museum located in the heart of New York City. The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation.
The global Summit will bring together international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives across industries—including media, entertainment, sports, music, gaming, telecommunications, and technology, to address topical issues in tech and media that are poised to determine the course of business, globally, in the future. The Paley International Council Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc.
The Summit will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible By William S. Paley Foundation, a discussion with Frank A. Bennack Jr. and 61st U.S. Secretary of State James A. Baker centered on how new levels of interconnectivity impact global events.
"The 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit, 'Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media,' unites leaders from around the globe to explore the transformative power of media across industries," said Frank A. Bennack Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst. "We look forward to this unmatched gathering of international thought leaders and innovators to discuss groundbreaking ideas and learn from their insights as our industry continues its momentous evolution."
"We are thrilled to announce this year's Paley International Council Summit's stellar lineup and session agenda which, once again, positions the Summit as the preeminent gathering for the media industry this fall," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO The Paley Center for Media. "Thank you to our sponsors Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for making this signature event possible."
The 2023 Paley International Council Summit
Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media
November 7-8, 2023
Session Schedule
Day 1: Tuesday, November 7
9:30 – 9:40 AM
Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media
9:40 – 10:10 AM
James A. Baker, 61st United States Secretary of State; Partner, Baker Botts L.L.P
Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
10:15 – 10:45 AM
Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Executive Vice President and CEO, Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon
10:50 – 11:20 AM
Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO, Vivendi
Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO, MediaLink
11:20 – 11:35 AM
11:35 – 12:05 PM
Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Mattel
12:10 – 12:40 PM
Steve King, Chairman of Europe, Publicis Groupe
Janet Lee, SVP/CMO, Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics America
Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive Officer, ITV
12:45 – 1:15 PM
Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group
1:15 – 2:15 PM
2:15 – 2:45 PM
Blair Effron, Partner and Cofounder of Centerview Partners. Join him in conversation with Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, as they take a look at the media landscape, the changes that have gotten us to today, what can we expect to see from deals and deal-making, and what the future may look like.
Blair W. Effron, Partner, Cofounder, Centerview Partners LLC
Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
2:50 – 3:20 PM
David Kenny, Executive Chairman, Nielsen
Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company
3:25 – 3:55 PM
Debra Lee, Founder and Chair, Leading Women Defined Foundation
Ryan Roslansky, Chief Executive Officer, LinkedIn
3:55 – 4:10 PM
4:15 – 4:45 PM
Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
4:50 – 5:20 PM
Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters
Ed Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi
5:25 – 5:55 PM
Michael Douglas, Actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace
Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security, U.S. Department of State
Jonathan Granoff, President, Global Security Institute
5:55 – 6:00 PM
Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
Day 2: Wednesday, November 8
9:30 – 9:40 AM
Opening Remarks
Speakers:
Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media
Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
9:40 – 10:10 AM
The Evolution of Black and Brown Storytelling on TV
While there remains a lot of work to do on representation in Hollywood, the needle is finally moving in the right direction. In a fresh and original discussion of a long-examined issue, Crystal McCrary guides a frank, deep, and thoughtful discussion on the changes that have been made and the work left to do with Debra Martin Chase, Susan Fales-Hill, and Tonya Lewis Lee. These pioneers and leaders in writers' rooms, production companies, and studios have led a sea change so content from diverse voices can find a wider audience, opening the door for more stories from a variety of perspectives.
Speakers:
Debra Martin Chase, Executive Producer, The Equalizer, CBS, and Becoming Mary Tyler Moore, HBO
Susan Fales-Hill, Consulting Producer and Writer, And Just Like That, Max
Tonya Lewis Lee, Director, Producer, Author
Moderator: Crystal McCrary, Filmmaker, Producer, Author, Entrepreneur
10:15 – 10:45 AM
A Conversation with Gary B. Bettman
The NHL has been through many changes over the past 100 years. As the pace of technology moves faster than ever the future has never looked brighter. Join Commissioner Gary Bettman for a wide-ranging discussion on the history and the future of the National Hockey League.
Speaker:
Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League
10:50 – 11:20 AM
From Streaming Wars to AI and Everything in Between: The State of Media (ZOOM)
From the surge in artificial intelligence to advancements in streaming technology, the media landscape continues to evolve, resulting in new challenges facing executives and new opportunities. Join Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, and John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Global, for an insightful and wide-ranging discussion on the state of the media industry.
Speakers:
Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman, Liberty Global
John Malone, Chairman, Liberty Global
11:20 – 11:35 AM
Networking Break
11:35 – 12:05 PM
A Conversation with Apple's Eddy Cue
We catch up with Apple's Senior Vice President of Services to hear the latest. Eddy oversees the full range of Apple's services, including Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, the Apple TV app, and Apple TV+, as well as Apple Pay, Apple Card, Maps, Search Ads, Apple's iCloud services, and Apple's productivity and creativity apps.
Speaker:
Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services, Apple, Inc.
12:10 – 12:40 PM
Leveraging Media to Combat Religious Persecution
In some ways the global community is more fractured than ever before in our lifetime. This leads to all kinds of conflict on every scale. A recent Pew study found that religious groups reported harassment of some kind in 90% of the world's nations, a 21% increase over the last decade. How can media be used to bring people together across faiths and quell the unrest?
Timothy Cardinal Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York will discuss this important issue.
Speaker:
Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York
12:45 – 1:15 PM
Going Global and Staying Local: Expanding Your Audience without Sacrificing your Core
International expansion is not without risks. While gaining new audiences is key to success, what about the ones that got you there? How can a company appeal to a core, local group while also welcoming new and diverse customers into the fold. Join Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, and Ricardo Salinas, Founder and CEO of Grupo Salinas, as they discuss the ways in which their companies are reaching more people around the globe.
Speakers:
Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego, Founder and CEO, Grupo Salinas
Tim Davie, Director-General, BBC
1:15 – 1:20 PM
Closing Remarks
Speaker:
Frank A. Bennack Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
Events and participants are subject to change.
For delegation registration information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.
Media Contact
Mercedes Anderson, Head of Communications, The Paley Center for Media
mercedesanderson@paleycenter.org
About The Paley International Council
The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The Council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and
Henry A. Kissinger. The Council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The Summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
About The Paley Center for Media
The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.
For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Paley Center for Media