CTPros to Host Virtual Panel on How to Address the Lag in Digital Tools in the Healthcare Contact Center and Transform Patient Experience

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Technology Professionals (CTPros), a leading technology consulting firm specializing in cloud communication and professional services for the healthcare sector, will host a virtual panel on, How to Use Digital Healthcare Solutions to Enhance Patient Experience .

The strategic, vendor-agnostic discussion will address the lag in adopting cutting-edge digital tools in healthcare contact centers compared to the rapid adoption of advanced medical equipment. It will focus on how to close this gap to significantly optimize patient experience leading to higher patient satisfaction, boosting staff morale through more expeditious interactions and service capabilities, and ultimately improving revenue.

Chris Frey, CTPros Vice President, Solution Architects, said, "In today's healthcare environment, it's no longer enough just to offer the best medical equipment or treatments. Medical providers must understand and leverage the transformative power of digital tools in their contact center to truly enhance patient experience. This webinar is a step towards that direction, offering actionable insights and showcasing successful integration stories."

The upcoming webinar will equip attendees with an understanding of the following:

Key considerations when integrating into their Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Proven integration solutions that have benefited other customers

The landscape of integration partnerships with EMR providers

Circumstances under which third-party integrators become a necessity

Joining Chris Frey on the panel are renowned healthcare experts: Marcus Garcia, Vice President, Healthcare at NICE CXone, John Poli, Healthcare Principal at RingCentral, and Nick Kagal, Vice President, Business Development at SpinSci, all bringing their vast expertise with over 50+ years of combined experience and perspectives to this timely discussion. Although the panelists represent industry leaders in the digital healthcare solutions space, they will not focus on their companies' products and solutions but rather share their deep industry knowledge of how to develop word-class healthcare contact centers, built over years of working with healthcare providers.

"In a marketplace awash with webinars that often serve as thinly veiled product pitches, our approach is different. We're offering a genuinely vendor-agnostic forum where healthcare leaders can gain actionable insights that empower them to transform their contact center and therefore, patient experiences," said Amy Roman, Chief Revenue Officer at CTPros. "We believe that leveraging digital healthcare solutions isn't just about integrating new technology; it's about adopting a forward-thinking approach to patient communication. Our focus isn't just on what communication tools you should use, but on how these tools can fundamentally reshape the healthcare journey—for providers, staff, and most importantly, for patients."

Designed for healthcare providers, IT professionals, and decision-makers, this webinar promises not only a knowledge transfer but also an opportunity for participants to evolve their contact center to gain a strategic edge in the market.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://lp.ctpros.com/webinar/registration/digital-healthcare-solutions

About Converged Technology Professionals

Converged Technology Professionals is a technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center . They provide comprehensive, tailored guidance and support throughout their client's strategic adoption journey, from vendor evaluations and contractual advisement to a full suite of implementation and post-implementation services performed by their highly experienced team of in-house business and technical professionals.

