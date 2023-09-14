BizBasic Launches Online Shopping Platform in the United States

A new and innovative retail shopping site that offers the essential filing supplies needed for the modern home or small business office

MAYVILLE, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - We are thrilled to announce the official launch of BizBasic, a brand-new online retail platform selling quality file folders, pocket folders, folder accessories, color-coded labels, and affordable custom printed products.

BizBasic is a new and innovative retail shopping site that offers the essential filing supplies needed for the modern home or small business office. (CNW Group/BizBasic) (PRNewswire)

This new line of filing supplies is made in the USA and caters to small business owners and home office enthusiasts. Our mission is to provide users with products that ensure paper documents are organized and easy to find.

With endless options for colors, sizes, and the option for custom printing, BizBasic aims to enhance the efficiency and organization of any small business or home office. Customers can easily browse and order from an extensive selection of file folders, pocket folders and labels. Folders and pockets can be customer printed for as little as $6.25 in addition to the folder costs.

BizBasic offers:

Personalized printing.

Made in the USA products.

Rapid shipping times.

Unmatched quality and durability.

Recyclable materials.

Made using only the highest quality materials, these filing supplies are designed to endure frequent handling and heavy use. With BizBasic, customers can trust that they are investing in products that stand the test of time. Not only does this save money in the long run, but also supports sustainability by minimizing waste.

Visit our new online platform at www.bizbasic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BizBasic