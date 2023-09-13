MTV ANNOUNCES THE SURREAL LIFE CAST WILL INCLUDE MACY GRAY, CHET HANKS, ALLY BROOKE, O.T. GENASIS, KIM ZOLCIAK, JOHNNY WEIR AND JOSIE CANSECO

Iconic series set to start production this month

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV today announced a robust cast lineup for the new season of The Surreal Life. The iconic series is set to start production this month.

Celebrity cast includes:

Macy Gray

Chet Hanks

Ally Brooke

O.T. Genasis

Kim Zolciak

Johnny Weir

Josie Canseco

Known for its legendary "celeb-reality," The Surreal Life returns with unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.

Last season included an all-star lineup including Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. The series previously aired on VH1. Join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife!

The Surreal Life is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production.

