Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Monday, September 11, 2023

Time:

4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Moderator:

Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior
Healthcare Analyst

Novavax participants:

Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial
Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, Senior Vice
President, Chief Medical Officer

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Monday, September 11, 2023


Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time:

10:15 – 10:45 a.m. EDT

Location:

Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel

Moderator:

Joel L. Beatty, MD, CFA, Senior Research Analyst –
Biotechnology

Novavax participants:

Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial
Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, Senior Vice
President, Chief Medical Officer

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A replay of the recorded fireside sessions will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)(PRNewswire)

