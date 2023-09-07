IEHP CEO Appointed to DMHC's Financial Solvency Standards Board

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton has been appointed to the California Department of Managed Health Care's (DMHC) Financial Solvency Standards Board (FSSB) for a three-year term.

Jarrod McNaughton (PRNewswire)

McNaughton is the only health plan CEO appointed to the board.

"I'm very grateful to be appointed to the FSSB," McNaughton said. "I look forward to working with the other members of the board to ensure California's health care system is financially secure so that it may continue to care for our IEHP members and all patients well into the future."

The FSSB oversees managed care plans' financial solvency which affects the delivery of health care services. They are responsible for developing and recommending requirements and standards in several areas, including – but not limited to – plan operations, plan-provider contractual relationships and provider-affiliate transactions.

The board also monitors and reports on "the implementation and results of financial solvency requirements and standards and reviews proposed regulation changes," according to the DHMC website.

The DMHC's mission is to protect consumers' health care rights and ensure a stable health care delivery system. More information on the organization may be found online at www.dmhc.ca.gov.

The FSSB meets quarterly in Sacramento and meetings are streamed live on the DMHC website.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports nearly 1.7 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)