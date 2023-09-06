NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August Leadership, a premier global Executive Search and Leadership Advisory firm, proudly welcomes Thomas Fuller as a Partner based in New York City.

STRATEGIC HIRE FOR AUGUST LEADERSHIP TO ENHANCE GLOBAL BOARD & C-SUITE CAPABILITIES

Mr. Fuller is a seasoned senior leadership advisor and executive search consultant serving clients across the global Consumer sector including CPG, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, and Travel & Hospitality. He also leads projects in the Private Equity, Life Science and Technology sectors and brings a career that spans over 25 years of executive search consulting having delivered hundreds of Board Director and C-suite leadership projects.

"Tom's exceptional track record and extensive experience across multiple industries at the Board and C-Suite level bring an invaluable dimension to our firm's capabilities. With Tom on board, we are poised to continue delivering outstanding results and ushering in a new era of leadership growth for our clients." says Asad Haider, Founder & CEO, August Leadership.

Prior to joining August Leadership, Mr. Fuller was a Managing Director and former Practice Leader at ZRG Partners and was the Founder & CEO of Epsen Fuller Group, a boutique consultancy acquired by ZRG in 2018. Formerly he was a Partner and led pivotal engagements at TASA's TMP Worldwide Executive Search and held prior commercial leadership roles as an operating executive with leading consumer brands including General Mills.

"I am genuinely honored to join August Leadership", said Mr. Fuller. "The firm's unwavering commitment to harnessing the potential of human leadership to transform industries, professions, and communities, along with its truly global reach and collaborative culture, resonates with me. Asad and the team at August have built a truly unique platform-based firm that better serves clients without the distraction of external priorities. Together, we will further our mission of placing exceptional candidates on Boards and in leadership positions for our clients around the world."

Mr. Fuller is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Certified Board Director & Governance Fellow and former Lead Director and Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee for Tingley Corporation, leading up to its acquisition by Bunzl plc. He was also Board President of the NACD NJ Chapter, Founder & Chair of the NACD New Jersey Director of the Year Awards, served as a Board Director and America's Treasurer of the Association of Executive Search Consultants (AESC), and Board Director of IMD International Group. Mr. Fuller is the recipient of the AESC 's Eleanor Raynolds Award for Excellence in Executive Search & Commitment to the Community.

About August Leadership

August Leadership is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm headquartered in New York City. It has built an enviable track record of delivering outstanding quality and genuine diversity to solve its clients' biggest talent leadership challenges.

