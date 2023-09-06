Pigment Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ for Capital Investment Management Software

Pigment, the business planning platform, has been recognized by Gartner as a 2023 Cool Vendor for Capital Investment Management Software .

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "By 2026, 80% of organizations with autonomous finance goals will have adopted automated capital planning solutions, up from 40% today," according to the report. Gartner also notes that "FP&A software tools often require customization to meet the life cycle of capabilities for capital investments, creating a market opportunity for emerging players. This research introduces FP&A leaders to emerging solutions with differentiated capabilities to digitalize capital investments."

Pigment is an enterprise-grade business planning platform. Combining powerful modeling with simplicity of use, Pigment gives Finance, HR, and Sales leaders a 360 degree view of their business and allows them to collaborate seamlessly. (PRNewswire)

"We believe this recognition further validates our approach to business planning: that it should be integrated, collaborative and tailored to the unique needs of each business. Capital investment planning is no exception," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO, Pigment. "Many finance teams are still relying on solutions that aren't fit for purpose. This is holding them back from building informed capital investment strategies that can be executed and pivoted quickly, setting their business up for long-term success. in today's rapidly changing environment, this has never been more important to get right."

Through native integrations with existing tech stacks, finance teams using Pigment can collect accurate data in real-time, build a single source of truth for their business, and collaborate easily across departments. In addition, teams run "what-if" scenarios around different assumptions, which further helps them make more informed capital investment decisions. Recently introduced AI capabilities also enables teams to achieve even faster time to value.

About Pigment

Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Figma, Airtable, PVH and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions. Learn more at www.gopigment.com.

