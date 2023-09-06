JACKSON UNVEILS THE AMERICAN SERIES VIRTUOSOTM - A GUITAR AS AMBITIOUS AS TODAY'S METAL PLAYER

The Virtuoso Guitar Offers Artists Unparalleled Sound and Power with a Bolt-On Speed Neck with Dot Inlays and Dual Seymour Duncan® Humbuckers Along with 150+ Handcrafted Details

Campaign Features Marty Friedman, Clint Tustin, Misha Mansoor, Debbie Gough and Dave Davidson In Virtuoso Film

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nearly one year after- the launch of the American Series Soloist ™ SL3 , Jackson® marks the next chapter in the brand's investment in American-made guitars with the launch of the American Series Virtuoso™ guitar. A high octane instrument, built upon Jackson's legacy and designed to suit the modern player's need to blur genre lines and push sonic boundaries, the Virtuoso expands the success of the American Series platform, embracing the brand's Californian origins while prioritizing the diverse sonic needs of its players.

The American Series Virtuoso embodies the spirit of musical exploration and commemorates the limitless creativity within the metal genre. Thanks to an ambitious younger generation of players, sub-genres are rapidly gaining momentum and the very fabric of metal has become fluid. Alongside this genre-wide refresh, metal has seen itself thrust into the forefront of popular music at large over the past decade—and Jackson has been there every step of the way. Whether it was Bring me the Horizon joining Ed Sheehan on stage at the BRIT Awards or Jackson guitars studding the stage during last year's Super Bowl Halftime show , heavy metal no longer exists only on the fringes of culture. This new found array of sounds and opportunities thrives at the crossroads of the Virtuoso, showcasing how it paves the way for a diverse range of musicians to embrace metal and its transformative potential.

"The Virtuoso represents the next evolution of Jackson guitars. We combined the essence of our heritage with cutting-edge innovations to empower musicians of all styles, from legacy shredders to new age innovators and everyone in between," said Jon Romanowski, Vice President of Product, Jackson. "Coming off of the momentum of the Soloist SL3, the Virtuoso offers something different, not just in profile, but in playability. The HH pickup configuration features a Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup that roars with hot-rodded attitude and a powerful low end, while the Seymour Duncan® '59™ SH-1N neck pickup radiates with glassy treble tone and scooped mids that perform well across a multitude of genres. This allows players alike to utilize the guitar in new and different ways, supporting continuous creativity and exploration."

The Virtuoso delivers an impressive combination through its build, which starts with an alder body featuring a contoured "hand-shake" heel to ensure ergonomic comfort during long sets. The HH pickup configuration features a Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup that roars with hot-rodded attitude and a powerful low end, while the Seymour Duncan® '59™ SH-1N neck pickup radiates with glassy treble tone and scooped mids that perform well across a multitude of genres. The intuitive control layout consists of a five-way blade switch and dome-style knobs for volume and tone. Other premium features include a Floyd Rose® 1500 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system for reliable tuning stability throughout daring and aggressive playing theatrics, Gotoh® MG-T locking tuners and Dunlop® dual-locking strap buttons. Through this build, The Virtuoso offers hyper-playability for artists who ignore boundaries and are redefining what high-performance sounds like. The Virtuoso is offered in four colorways - Satin Shell Pink, Satin Black, Specific Ocean and Mystic Blue.

To further showcase the Virtuoso, a short film, void of any dialogue, captures five Jackson artists in a single room engaged in a rare jam session where they highlight the full force of the instrument's sounds including Marty Friedman who showcases his signature melodic lead style with exotic string bends and phrasing, Clint Tustin leaning in on his fluid, legato lead technique that incorporates arpeggios and smooth vibrato, Misha Mansoor representing the Djent movement with his syncopated rhythm patterns and leads that always push the boundaries, Debbie Gough ripping a frenetic solo that combines divebombs and harmonics, and Dave Davidson, a chameleon incorporating jazz runs into his lead playing. Virtuoso Played American Made | The American Series Virtuoso — Jackson Guitars' all-star line up of artists demonstrates their unique individual styles, illustrating the sonic shape shifting and hyper-playability that can seamlessly switch depending on the needs of the guitarists.

By uniting names that span the history of metal, the Virtuoso film brings together both legendary and contemporary artists who symbolize the genre's sonic diversity, evolution and groundbreaking innovation. "Empowering and supporting musicians is at the heart of everything we do. For the Jackson Virtuoso launch we were honored to bring together incredible artists who symbolize the genre's sonic diversity, progression, and groundbreaking innovation," said Evan Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of FMIC. "Since 2021, we have been steadily increasing marketing investment into the Jackson brand. By channeling our marketing resources into content creation, artist collaborations, social engagement, and a blend of paid and earned media, our goal is to both spotlight incredible talent and foster a vibrant brand community where musicians find their voices and unleash their creativity."

"The Jackson brand has meant so much to metal and, specifically, my musical journey," said Marty Friedman, solo artist and lead guitarist of the classic lineup of heavy metal icons Megadeth. "From the first Jackson I purchased until now, I have always preferred its sound and dependability and this has only been reinforced with the Virtuoso. It's versatile sonically too, perfect for players of any talent level and for someone like me to really put an exclamation point on any performance. It's a brick house that you cannot destroy. It makes my job easier and allows me to really push my own limits."

"I've been playing Jackson since I was 14 years old and fell in love instantly and guitars like the Virtuoso that bring such versatility and power have kept me in love with the brand and metal music ever since," said Debbie Gough, guitarist for British metal band Heriot. "The slim neck profile and easy access to the higher frets really make it a perfect guitar to solo on and the versatility offered comes at a time when many sub-genres are appearing in metal. It offers something for everyone."

High-resolution product and lifestyle images of the American Series Virtuoso™ can be found HERE ; artist and product images can be found HERE ; and full product descriptions and specifications can be found HERE .

For technical specs, additional information on new Jackson products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.jacksonguitars.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @JacksonGuitarUSA on YouTube, @JacksonGuitars on Twitter and @OfficalJacksonGuitars on Instagram and Threads.

American Series Virtuoso™ ($1,949.99-$1,999.99 USD, €2,299.00 EUR, £1,999.00 GBP, $3,299.00-$3,399.00 AUD, ¥396,000 JPY) Designed to inspire players around the globe, the American Series Virtuoso comes equipped with all the essential features demanded by today's high-velocity players. The model starts with an alder body featuring a contoured "hand-shake" heel to ensure ergonomic comfort during long sets. The five-piece multi-laminated caramelized maple/maple neck is bolted-on with graphite-reinforcement rods that provide rock-solid stability all the way up to the 24th fret. The ultra-fast 12-16" compound radius streaked ebony fingerboard with rolled edges is built from the get-go for easy chording and riffing near the nut and speedy scale runs as you move up the neck. Luminlay® side dots ensure you always land on the right fret even on the darkest stages, while a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel allows for quick neck relief tweaks on the fly. The HH pickup configuration features a Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup that roars with hot-rodded attitude and a powerful low end, while the Seymour Duncan® '59™ SH-1N neck pickup radiates with glassy treble tone and scooped mids that perform well across a multitude of genres. The intuitive control layout consists of a five-way blade switch and dome-style knobs for volume and tone. Other premium features include a Floyd Rose® 1500 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system for reliable tuning stability throughout daring and aggressive playing theatrics, Gotoh® MG-T locking tuners and Dunlop® dual-locking strap buttons.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT JACKSON:

Jackson began in the late 1970s when heavy music experienced a virtuosic resurgence in popularity and a small Southern California repair shop became the epicenter of a new level of excellence. When extravagant young guitarists needed more from their instruments, a small staff of highly skilled craftsmen answered the call with a new breed of high-performance custom guitars. From that point on, heavy metal history would be written with Jackson's guitars lauded as the industry's shred machines. Known for their distinctive style and formidable substance, Jackson® guitars have melded seamlessly with each and every sonic mutation across the metal genre allowing discerning guitarists everywhere to achieve an explosive sound. Over the years, Jackson has worked with some of the most influential and respected players in the world, and its roster of signature artists boasts guitarists whose impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans. Today, Jackson is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and with a foundation of premium state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and the industry's finest team of seasoned builders, together they are poised for a new and transformative era. For more information, visit www.jacksonguitars.com .

JACKSON is a registered trademark of JCMI and/or its affiliates. VIRTUOSO and SOLOIST are trademarks of JCMI and/or its affiliates. All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

Jackson logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments