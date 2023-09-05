Xinhua Silk Road: Northeast China city hosts high-level int'l rowing event to craft influential regatta brand

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenyang, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, just wrapped up its sixth Shenyang International Open Regatta during September 1-3 to sharpen influences of local rowing events.

Convened for six years since 2018, the regatta, a hallmark of Shenyang, attracted rowing teams from over a dozen of countries and regions such as the United Kingdom and Japan to compete on Hun River, said Sui Qingyang, head of the Shenyang international rowing center.

With a latitude similar to that of the location of the Head of Charles Regatta (HOCR), Hun River boasts excellent water area resources and integrated with the rich history and culture and fascinating urban landscape of Shenyang, the river adds extra charm to the international regatta.

In May this year, another large rowing event, the seventh China university rowing championship, also trials for the rowing event of the 31st Summer World University Games, was also held in the city.

Drawing nearly 300 participants from 16 reputed universities and colleges to compete in Shenyang, the seventh China university rowing championship aroused broad attention to the city from global rowing lovers.

To further enrich rowing competitions, Shenyang paid particular attention to crafting rowing events series such as the World-famous universities rowing race, national youth rowing invitational tournament, college rowing competition, national college students rowing championships and national high school students rowing championships and will convene multiple rowing events with habitually wide participation from people.

In future, the city intends to explore the possibility of hosting the Asian Rowing Championships and Northeast Asia rowing invitational tournament and invite teams of Asian countries to attend the competitions to strengthen its international influence.

