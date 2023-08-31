Tausif ('Tosh') Butt to Join Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. as President and General Manager

Effective September 5, 2023 , Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc. to be led by Tausif ('Tosh') Butt who brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience.

Patricia "Patty" Torr to step down to pursue other opportunities.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc. today announced that Tausif ('Tosh') Butt will join the organization as the new President and General Manager on September 5, 2023. Tosh succeeds Patty Torr who is leaving Idorsia to pursue other opportunities.

Idorsia (PRNewsfoto/Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S.) (PRNewswire)

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

"Patty joined Idorsia in March 2020 as the first U.S. commercial employee, establishing the U.S. organization and preparing for our first product launch – both major undertakings which were made even more complicated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Patty's leadership, the U.S. team has driven demand and product adoption for QUVIVIQ and made progress in securing reimbursement. I would like to thank Patty for leaving Idorsia U.S. with a solid foundation to build upon and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Jean-Paul Clozel continued:

"Tosh has a rich expertise spanning complex operations, and the commercialization of products across different disease areas and medical settings. I believe he will bring the approach we need for the U.S. organization's current priorities, and his reputation for delivering results is impressive. I'm very happy with the confidence Tosh is placing in Idorsia, and our approach to ensuring long-term sustainability of the company."

Tosh Butt, BSc, MSc, commented:

"I have not taken the decision to join Idorsia lightly. I've spoken to the executive team and looked at their strategy for the future of Idorsia – I am truly excited to work on a product with such potential as QUVIVIQ and at a company with the ability to innovate. I am certain that I bring valuable experience and can lead the U.S. team to commercial success. I'm looking forward to gathering the team together and starting to face our challenges head-on from day one."

About Tosh Butt

Tosh Butt is a highly accomplished industry executive with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience.

Prior to joining Idorsia, Tosh Butt served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ChemoCentryx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on orally administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and cancer, which was acquired by Amgen in October 2022. At ChemoCentryx, Tosh built the commercial, market access, medical affairs, and tech ops functions, securing regulatory approval for the company's first product in the US, Canada, EU, and Japan, and successfully launching the product in the rare disease space.

Before that, Tosh was Senior Vice President of Latin America for AstraZeneca, where he led a team of more than 2,000 people, including five country presidents. Serving in leadership roles at AstraZeneca for more than six years – in marketing, sales, and market access – across the company's primary care, biologics and vaccines, and oncology business lines, Tosh launched products in both primary and specialty care, including the company's first biologic. Prior to this, he held several marketing and sales leadership roles in the United States, United Kingdom and France with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi.

Tosh Butt holds both US and British citizenship and has a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Brighton, UK, and an MSc in Management from Imperial College, University of London.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia US

Idorsia US, an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more – we have more ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life science talent in the world, we are helping to realize the company's ambition of bringing innovative medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint that will deliver Idorsia's deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the US market – with the potential to change the lives of many patients. www.idorsia.us

For further information, please contact

US Media

Christopher Clark

Senior Director, US Head of Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087

+1 (215) 421 4887

christopher.clark@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.us

Global Investors & Media

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S.