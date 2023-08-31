ACE SOUTHERN Announces Strategic Supply Partnership with U.S. Oral Surgery Management

ACE SOUTHERN to Provide Biomaterials and Oral Surgery Supply Solutions to U.S Oral Surgery Management Across 26 States Nationwide

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE SOUTHERN, a leading global provider of Oral Surgery and biomaterial products, and U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a specialty management service company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, are excited to announce a multi-year, first in the industry, comprehensive partnership for Oral Surgery solutions, effective immediately.

As part of the partnership, ACE SOUTHERN will support USOSM offices with a broad range of surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, bone grafting, and membrane solutions. "We are happy to partner with ACE SOUTHERN as we continue to strive for excellence in providing our partner practices with access to top vendors," -Alisa Ulrey, Chief Operation Officer for USOSM.

"We're very excited to partner with USOSM and the surgeons they support across the country to help these exceptional health care professionals to deliver the best clinical care," said Michael Mancini, GM and Chief Operating Officer for ACE SOUTHERN. "With our broad portfolio of biomaterials, prescription drugs, supplies and implants, we can be more responsive to our customers' needs, exert greater quality control over key products, and offer competitive pricing."

ACE SOUTHERN is one the largest dental biomaterials companies in the world. ACE SOUTHERN is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and has built a strong, reliable supply chain for biomaterials, sourcing from multiple tissue banks to ensure a consistent and robust supply. Over the years, ACE SOUTHERN has built a complete portfolio of high quality, clinically and scientifically proven bone regenerative solutions, and offers many new innovative products, offering clinicians more options for treating patients.

Products available to USOSM offices will include alloOss® Allograft, NuOss® Xenograft Particulate, NuOss® Plug, MemGuide Resorbable Porcine Membrane, RCM6® Resorbable Collagen Membrane, Resorbable Collagen Plug, Foam and Tape, and several of the company's other products ranging from pharmaceuticals and solutions to instruments and equipment.

About ACE SOUTHERN

ACE SOUTHERN has over 90 years of combined expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio. In July of 2022, ACE Surgical Supply and Southern Anesthesia and Surgical (SAS) came together as one. ACE SOUTHERN is a premier Dental Surgical Supply company with bases in both Brockton, MA and West Columbia, SC., and manufacture regenerative materials, dental implants, and a plethora of other dental surgical products. We pride ourselves in providing an excellent customer experience while focusing on the integrity of our products.

About U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Founded in 2017, USOSM was the first company of its kind and continues to lead the industry today. Currently, the shared-services organization has more than 190 surgeon partners across 26 states. It has the largest and fastest growing network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, nationwide.

