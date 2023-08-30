Yum China to Host Investor Day on September 14-15, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China" or the "Company") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on September 14-15, 2023 in Xi'an, China. The two-day event will feature presentations from the Company's management and question and answer sessions as well as visits to its restaurants, logistics center and digital center.

Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on Thursday, September 14, 2023 (8:30 p.m. US Eastern time on Wednesday, September 13, 2023). A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the day of the event. For additional information and registration details, please visit http://todayir.com/webcasting/yumc2023/. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.yumchina.com following the event.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 13,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,900 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801

IR@YumChina.com

Media Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

Media@YumChina.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.