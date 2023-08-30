KIRKLAND & ELLIS LITIGATION PARTNER JARAN R. MOTEN JOINS PHILLIPS LYTLE'S BURGEONING CHICAGO OFFICE

Former Kirkland partners join forces at Phillips Lytle to offer clients an alternative to BigLaw for sophisticated litigation

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced the continued expansion of its national litigation practice with the addition of Kirkland & Ellis partner Jaran R. Moten. Mr. Moten's move to Phillips Lytle reunites him with former Kirkland litigation partners Joel A. Blanchet, John R. Worth, and Peter A. Bellacosa. He joins Phillips Lytle's Chicago office, which Mr. Worth founded when he joined the esteemed Buffalo-based firm in July 2022.

"While I will always be grateful for my time at Kirkland, discussions with people I trust, hours of due diligence, and a considerable amount of reflection led me to conclude that I could not pass on the chance to join my former colleagues at Phillips Lytle," said Mr. Moten. "Phillips Lytle's reputation, track record of success in high-stakes litigation and the caliber of its litigators are undeniable. The firm's client-first attitude and recognition that the practice of law is a profession first and a business second set it apart from other firms that do the same type of sophisticated work. Its partners practice law the same way I do — with grit and tenacious pursuit of results. That this move allows me to reunite with partners I trust and enjoy working with is just an added benefit."

"We have known and worked with Jaran for many years. He is a versatile lawyer, with a hard-earned set of litigation skills, great trial instincts and an easy charm that attracts people to him," said Mr. Worth. "Jaran's exceptional litigation abilities together with his proven leadership skills and entrepreneurial mindset — only strengthen further Phillips Lytle's reputation in Chicago and nationally."

"As we evolve as a firm, our talent-driven growth plans have expanded our capabilities and grown our presence across markets. Hiring an accomplished attorney like Jaran represents a significant early success in our efforts to support our clients through an expansion of the Chicago office," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Kevin M. Hogan.

Mr. Moten earned his law degree magna cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, where he served as senior editor of the Washington University Law Review. He attended college at the University of Kansas, where he graduated with honors in philosophy.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C; and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including Fortune 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

