S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX POSITIVE MOMENTUM CONTINUES IN JUNE

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for June 2023 show all 20 major metro markets reported month-over-month price increases for the fourth straight month. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/index-family/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported 0.0% annual change in June, up from a loss of -0.4% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite showed a decrease of -0.5%, which is an improvement on the -1.1% decrease in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a year-over-year loss of -1.2%, up from -1.7% in the previous month.

Chicago, Cleveland, and New York again led the way reporting the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in June. Chicago remained in the top spot with a 4.2% year-over-year price increase, with Cleveland in at number two with a 4.1% increase, and New York held down the third spot with a 3.4% increase. There again was an even split of 10 cities reporting lower prices and those reporting higher prices in the year ending June 2023 versus the year ending May 2023; 13 cities showed price acceleration relative to the previous month.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a 0.9% month-over-month increase in June, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites also posted like increases of 0.9%.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a month-over-month increase of 0.7%, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted increases of 0.9%.

ANALYSIS

"U.S. home prices continued to increase in June 2023," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI. "Our National Composite rose by 0.9% in June, and it now stands only -0.02% below its all-time peak from exactly one year ago. Our 10- and 20-City Composites likewise each gained 0.9% in June 2023, and stand -0.5% and -1.2%, respectively, below their June 2022 peaks.

"As we've noted previously, the recovery in home prices is broadly based. Prices rose in all 20 cities in June, both before and after seasonal adjustment. Over the last 12 months, 10 cities show positive returns. Otherwise said, half the cities in our sample now sit at all-time high prices.

"Regional differences continue to be striking. On a year-over-year basis, June's three best-performing cities were Chicago (+4.2%), Cleveland (+4.1%), and New York (+3.4%) – the same three that had topped our May leader board. At the other end of the scale, the worst performers continue to be in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, with San Francisco (-9.7%) and Seattle (-8.8%) at the bottom. The Midwest (+2.8%) continues as the nation's strongest region, followed this month by the Northeast (+1.6%). The West (-5.9%) remains the weakest region.

"June is the fifth consecutive month in which home prices have increased across the U.S. With 2023 half over, the National Composite has risen 4.7%, which is slightly above the median full calendar year increase in more than 35 years of data. We recognize that the market's gains could be truncated by increases in mortgage rates or by general economic weakness, but the breadth and strength of this month's report are consistent with an optimistic view of future results."

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak (%) Level From Trough (%) From Peak (%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4 % 308.25 130.0 % 67.0 % 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1 % 314.86 134.8 % 52.5 % 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3 % 328.63 124.4 % 45.2 %

Table 2 below summarizes the results for June 2023. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



June 2023 June/May May/April 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 237.65 1.3 % 0.9 % 2.1 % Boston 318.68 1.3 % 1.2 % 0.9 % Charlotte 264.36 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.7 % Chicago 195.53 1.4 % 2.3 % 4.2 % Cleveland 181.54 1.5 % 2.7 % 4.1 % Dallas 295.24 0.7 % 1.6 % -4.1 % Denver 317.49 0.4 % 0.7 % -4.4 % Detroit 177.96 1.1 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Las Vegas 275.30 0.9 % 0.9 % -8.2 % Los Angeles 413.46 0.9 % 1.2 % -1.8 % Miami 414.08 1.4 % 1.2 % 2.5 % Minneapolis 238.14 1.0 % 1.6 % 0.7 % New York 285.75 1.1 % 1.8 % 3.4 % Phoenix 317.63 1.1 % 0.8 % -7.5 % Portland 327.53 0.8 % 1.0 % -4.2 % San Diego 414.24 1.1 % 1.9 % -2.5 % San Francisco 350.75 0.1 % 1.0 % -9.7 % Seattle 370.48 0.8 % 1.9 % -8.8 % Tampa 376.65 0.5 % 1.0 % -0.9 % Washington 312.45 0.7 % 1.5 % 0.6 % Composite-10 328.63 0.9 % 1.5 % -0.5 % Composite-20 314.86 0.9 % 1.5 % -1.2 % U.S. National 308.25 0.9 % 1.3 % 0.0 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through June 2023







Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



June/May Change (%) May/April Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 1.3 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.4 % Boston 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 0.9 % Charlotte 1.2 % 0.7 % 1.1 % 0.6 % Chicago 1.4 % 0.7 % 2.3 % 1.4 % Cleveland 1.5 % 0.9 % 2.7 % 1.7 % Dallas 0.7 % 0.4 % 1.6 % 0.8 % Denver 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.7 % 0.4 % Detroit 1.1 % 0.4 % 2.2 % 1.6 % Las Vegas 0.9 % 0.3 % 0.9 % 0.2 % Los Angeles 0.9 % 0.8 % 1.2 % 1.0 % Miami 1.4 % 0.8 % 1.2 % 0.8 % Minneapolis 1.0 % 0.5 % 1.6 % 0.7 % New York 1.1 % 1.3 % 1.8 % 1.6 % Phoenix 1.1 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.0 % Portland 0.8 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 0.4 % San Diego 1.1 % 1.5 % 1.9 % 1.5 % San Francisco 0.1 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Seattle 0.8 % 1.4 % 1.9 % 1.2 % Tampa 0.5 % 0.4 % 1.0 % 0.6 % Washington 0.7 % 0.6 % 1.5 % 1.1 % Composite-10 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.5 % 1.1 % Composite-20 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.5 % 1.0 % U.S. National 0.9 % 0.7 % 1.3 % 0.8 % Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through June 2023







