Financial Advisors Have Used FIDx's Platform for More Than $1B in New Annuity Contracts; $50B in Overall Annuity Contracts Now Actively Managed on FIDx Platform

Accelerated Growth Driven by Increased Adoption from Financial Advisors

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is celebrating a significant milestone: financial advisors have utilized FIDx's platform, which includes tools and integrated technology solutions for managing annuities, for more than $1 billion in new annuity contracts since the platform's full market launch in September 2021.

"Our mission at FIDx is simple—equip every financial advisor nationwide with innovative tools and integrations that provide access to income, protection, and retirement solutions as part of a single wealth management experience," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer, FIDx. "This achievement goes beyond merely processing new business. We're focused on empowering advisors with comprehensive ways to seamlessly incorporate annuities into portfolios for their clients. In line with this vision, we've recently surpassed $50 billion in active annuity accounts managed on our platform."

The FIDx platform links financial advisors with leading insurance carriers. It ensures annuities are integrated as an essential asset class alongside traditional investments in client portfolios and is designed to enhance operational efficiency for advisors, their firms, and insurance carriers. To learn more, please visit https://fidx.io/solutions/the-insurance-exchange.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg for the opportunities we're creating for the advisors and insurance carriers our platform has brought together," said Mr. Romano. "We are dedicated to providing the expertise, resources, and technological innovations that our industry has eagerly awaited—and needed—for years."

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is an insurance technology platform that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance tools and access to solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx technology is integrated within the same wealth management platforms advisors already use every day to better enable advisors to deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

To learn more, please visit https://fidx.io/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

FIDx is not registered with any authority as a broker-dealer, an investment adviser or an insurance agency. FIDx does not provide any financial, insurance, tax or legal advice or make any recommendations with respect to any insurance or other financial products, nor does FIDx advertise, solicit, offer or sell any insurance or other financial products. FIDx's platform is made available for financial professional use only.

Copyright 2023 Fiduciary Exchange LLC. All rights reserved.

