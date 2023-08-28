The Learnery Launches Advanced Microlearning Educational Platform

Designed to improve knowledge retention for more advanced career and personal growth; First courses target home health and school nursing professions

BISMARCK, N.D. , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --- Titan Health Corporation (Titan), an organization focused on addressing gaps in healthcare, is proud to announce the launch of The Learnery. Leveraging the latest learning research and methodology, The Learnery is a cutting-edge microlearning software platform that empowers learners to acquire and retain information more effectively over time. Through bite-sized training and educational modules, The Learnery breaks down complex concepts and reinforces them with repetition, leading to enhanced knowledge retention.

"Our goal is to help professionals improve knowledge retention for their career and personal growth, and that starts with changing the way they learn," says Nick Dobrzelecki, Managing Partner, and co-founder of Titan and The Learnery. "Traditional learning methods, where vast amounts of information are delivered in one go, often lead to reduced focus and retention. Microlearning is a practical and proven approach to address these challenges."

Microlearning has been shown to improve focus and support long-term retention. Studies like the one conducted by Murre and Dros[1] (2015) on Ebbinghaus' 'Forgetting Curve' confirms the exponential decline of memory retention over time without reinforcement. The Learnery adopts a "small drips" approach, where learners engage in daily sessions, ensuring crucial information is absorbed and retained over time.

The Learnery offers more than just a platform; it offers a comprehensive solution. To alleviate the burden of content creation, the company has assembled a network of subject matter experts (SMEs) who develop evidence-based materials. This streamlines the process of identifying needs, sourcing, assembling, and deploying content, while continuous updates and references keep the content relevant and up-to-date. The Learnery also offers custom content creation tailored to specific organizational requirements. The platform ensures that users receive tailored questions in short bursts, reinforcing and solidifying concepts. Each answer is linked to one or more references, enabling users to delve deeper and enhance their learning experience.

Accessible from desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, The Learnery enables professionals to focus on one learning objective at a time, ensuring a clear understanding before moving forward.

The Learnery's initial courses are tailored for professionals in the home health and school nurse professions, with plans to expand into various other areas of healthcare and beyond.

In the skilled Medicare and Medicaid certified homecare market, approximately 230,000 clinicians handle the critical responsibility of completing the Outcome and Assessment Information Set (OASIS) assessment. Traditionally, these clinicians receive comprehensive training on this essential assessment upon hire, annually, or just when there are updates, which may lead to inaccuracies and is not fully effective. The Learnery presents a revolutionary approach with microlearning, providing clinicians with repetitive daily sessions to foster a deep understanding of the CMS OASIS-E Guidance Manual. This continual reinforcement significantly increases scoring accuracy, ensuring precise data reporting and compliance with CMS guidelines. Managers and administrators can effortlessly evaluate clinician performance and identify areas that may need additional focus, thereby enhancing patient care and agency capabilities.

In the K-12 school nurse market, the absence of ongoing education for both new and seasoned clinicians creates challenges that can lead to frustration and burnout. The Learnery acknowledges the significance of supporting these unsung heroes and delivers comprehensive, diverse content tailored to address the unique needs of school nurses, empowering them with essential knowledge and skills for delivering top-notch care to students and staff. By bridging the education gap, The Learnery uplifts the invaluable work of K-12 school nurses and strengthens the well-being of school communities.

"While The Learnery is purpose-built to help professionals in any industry, we saw great need to provide the home health and school nursing professions with our first developed courses. These professions absolutely require regular preparation, training, and skills enhancement. Inadequate training not only puts the patient and public at risk but also can lead to healthcare worker burnout due to not having the resources they need to do their job," says Dr. Antony Chu, Chief Innovation Officer, and co-founder of Titan and The Learnery.

For more information about The Learnery and its innovative microlearning platform, please visit www.golearnery.com . Registration to access the platform and several demonstration courses is available for FREE through the company's website, Google Play Store, and Apple iOS Store. Connect with us on LinkedIn to stay updated on the latest developments.

The Learnery is an advanced microlearning platform designed to help professionals strengthen knowledge retention for career and personal growth. The Learnery's current modules are built for those in the home health and nursing professions. The Learnery is a corporate subsidiary of Titan Health Corporation (Titan). For more information go to www.golearnery.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Titan Health Corporation was established by clinicians to solve the challenges of fragmented healthcare around the world. Gaps that exist in the healthcare chain stop health professionals from delivering what is needed to people in all kinds of environments around the world. Its first company launch, Lina, is a telehealth solution geared toward K-12 schools across North America. Other areas of emphasis include technology for critical access hospitals, enhanced clinical education solutions, and health data and analytics. For more information on Titan and initiatives, visit titanhc.com.

