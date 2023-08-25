Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, August 30, 2023 , at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time ( 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time )

Evercore ISI Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Conference, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 , at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time ( 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time )

A live audio webcast of these presentations will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Lam's website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com (LRCX-F).

