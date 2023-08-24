PRIVACY ALERT: CalPERS and CalSTRS Under Investigation for Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the personal information of over a million retirees and beneficiaries serviced by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).

The data breach, first disclosed on May 31, 2023, stemmed from a third-party vendor's use of the popular MOVEit file transfer program, which attackers exploited using a security vulnerability reportedly present in software versions dating back to 2021. CalPERS and CalSTRS contract with the vendor, PBI Research Services, to identify member deaths. PBI used the exploited software program to transfer files containing the sensitive personal information of certain CalPERS and CalSTRS members and beneficiaries.

According to CalPERS and CalSTRS, information impacted by the breach included, among other things, members' and beneficiaries' names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to relevant security practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a member or beneficiary of CalPERS or CalSTRS

