Stellantis Completes Agreement With AGI to Support National US Dealership Electrification and EV Charging Capabilities

With the electric-vehicle (EV) readiness assessments in process, U.S. dealers are seeing rapid growth in the number of EV charger installation projects being proposed and starting construction over the next several months

Recognizing the nationwide resources necessary to engineer, install and maintain these systems across more than 2,600 locations, Stellantis has selected AGI to be a turnkey infrastructure solutions provider to help dealers in their electrification effort and all aspects required to build out electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for charging

AGI has been a leader in nationwide branded infrastructure implementation programs for more than 50 years, a foundation which has led to one of the most experienced and capable providers of nationwide EVSE turnkey program execution in the country

These moves will help Stellantis fulfill its Dare Forward 2030 strategy to achieve 50% battery-electric vehicle sales by the end of this decade

Stellantis is one of seven world's leading automakers creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable

Stellantis and its U.S. dealership network are driving toward their electrified future. Working with its 2,600-plus dealers, the company is focused on the transition to electric-vehicle sales and service. The addition of AGI's electrical engineering, project management, fabrication and maintenance capabilities will provide an additional significant resource for Stellantis dealers to help accelerate their electric-vehicle (EV) readiness. The move adds AGI to the Stellantis U.S. roster of EV infrastructure and training partners, including Future Energy and Vehya.

"As we accelerate the drive toward EVs, Stellantis is in full-execution mode with an electrification strategy designed specifically to address the needs of our dealership network," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "We are working lockstep with our national dealer council to develop and support their long-term plans during this industry-changing transition. From business operations and inventory management to service centers and employee culture, our goal is to work directly with our dealers to best prepare for, be successful in and address any challenges they may face as the automotive industry continues to move toward electrification."

"Stellantis recognizes the importance of dealer EV readiness and customer experience, both at the dealership level and as a leading global OEM. With the push toward electrification, having the right electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) for charging, installed in the optimal location and with continuous uptime and in clean, proper working order is critical to delivering this overall experience," said Dave Clower, SVP and GM of AGI's Electrical Lighting and Maintenance Division. "AGI has been helping our customers build out EV charging capabilities for nearly a decade, and as one of the leading EVSE providers in the nation we are excited to expand our relationship with Stellantis dealers as an approved, turnkey EV charging solutions provider."

Stellantis unveiled its bold strategic plan for the coming decade, Drive Forward 2023, that will drive Stellantis employees to be 'second to none' in value creation for all stakeholders. Stellantis has committed to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038. As part of that leadership, the company plans to offer more than 25 BEVs by 2030.

Stellantis is one of seven world's leading automakers, including BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz Group, creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable.

AGI

AGI has helped the most recognizable brands construct, refresh and maintain their physical locations for over 50 years through our capabilities as a custom manufacturer, national contractor and nationwide field service organization. With over 1,000 employees, in-house engineering, half-a-million square feet of manufacturing, electrical contractor licenses with self-perform capabilities and general contractor license in all 50 states, AGI is well positioned to deliver Experience Beyond Expected. For more information, visit www.agi.net/what-we-do/electrical-lighting-maintenance.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

